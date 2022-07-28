After a Three Year Hiatus, The ODNR Park Opens to Ohio State Fair Visitors

www.unioncountydailydigital.com
Penny L. Pell-Terry
Penny L. Pell-Terry, loving wife and mother, passed away on Friday July 29, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. She was born January 23, in Akron, Ohio to the late George and Jeanne Dennison. Penny attended Springfield High School near Akron, Ohio and Northland High School of Columbus, Ohio....
Junior Fair Wraps Up With Annual Auction
MARYSVILLE – The 2022 Union County Fair wrapped up Saturday with the annual Junior Fair auction, which was conducted in the Rural King Poultry and Rabbit Barn. The auction is the culmination of a week where hundreds 4-H members exhibitors – showing everything from ducks and turkeys to steer and goats – were rewarded by selling their animals, sometimes realizing thousands of dollars for the work the exhibitors put in over the past months and during Fair Week.
NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday
MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
MEVSD Offering First-Time Bus Riders A Spin Before School Opens
MARYSVILLE – Calling all first-time bus riders!. The Marysville Exempted Village School District is inviting students and families who will be using buses to get to and from school to take a ride on a district bus Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take place in the parking lot of IMPACT Stadium, 690 Amrine Mill Rd.
Union County Weekly Construction Update
MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 42 and Post Rd. will have nightly lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5.
