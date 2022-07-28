After a Three Year Hiatus, The ODNR Park Opens to Ohio State Fair Visitors

MARYSVILLE – The 2022 Union County Fair wrapped up Saturday with the annual Junior Fair auction, which was conducted in the Rural King Poultry and Rabbit Barn. The auction is the culmination of a week where hundreds 4-H members exhibitors – showing everything from ducks and turkeys to steer and goats – were rewarded by selling their animals, sometimes realizing thousands of dollars for the work the exhibitors put in over the past months and during Fair Week.

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO