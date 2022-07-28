Warren lifts ban on body piercings

www.wytv.com
Youngstown councilmembers may have new term limits
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four years ago, Youngstown voters decided they no longer wanted term limits on their city council members. Now they may be asked to vote on them again. If term limits pass, council members Mike Ray, Lauren McNally, Anita Davis, and Basia Adamczak along with Julius Oliver would not be allowed to run for re-election next year.
Jennifer Donnelly files to run as independent in Trumbull County
(WKBN) — In Trumbull County, the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 65th House District could face a challenger come Nov. Jennifer Donnelly has filed her paperwork with the Trumbull County Board of Elections to run as an Independent in the General Election. Republicans Randy Law and...
Mahoning County Health Commissioner: Most new COVID cases are mild
(WKBN) — With Cuyahoga County bringing mask mandates back into government buildings, we reached out to Mahoning County Public Health. Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said most new cases are mild. Consultations with hospital systems and commissioners would happen if restrictions are proposed. Some big events and conferences are now...
‘Please don’t let me die in here’: A look at lawsuits against Trumbull’s jail doctor
Life-threatening injuries were ignored; medications were missed; constitutional rights were violated — these are some of the myriad civil complaints in the past several years against Trumbull County jail medical workers and others responsible for jail inmates, some of which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal settlements.
Former ODH director speaks at Jewish Community Center
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The woman who became known as the face of direction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the Valley on Sunday. Youngstown native and former director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton returned to the Valley and made a stop at the Jewish Community Center.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
Warren group rides bikes to support non-violence
A Warren group continues its effort to spread a message of non-violence in the Mahoning Valley.
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Digital scams increasing among seniors
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An FBI report found digital scams to be high among people over 60. Senior victims are reported to be in the thousands, and they’ve lost over a billion dollars nationwide. “It’s terrible and it’s regrettable and it’s sad for the people that were involved,”...
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational underway in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron's John S. Knight Center is all abuzz. The 2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is in town, finally. "We started out on this project in 2019, but COVID shut us down," event co-organizer Tony Urbanek says. Urbanek is joined by the other co-organizer, Elizabeth Clay. Over...
Fire dept. warns about t-shirt text message scam
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Scammers are getting more creative and could target a public service agency in your area trying to get money from you. Recently, the Franklin Township Fire Department in Ellwood City posted to its Facebook page warning people about a text message that is going around selling t-shirts for the department.
Youngstown Crime Podcast top ten in the world
The highly anticipated podcast that dives into the history of the mob and the complex story of Jim Traficant is shooting up the ranks, currently top ten in the world. As Oscar-nominated producer Marc Smerling puts it --- Crooked City dives into the deep crime history of Youngstown. "Everything from...
