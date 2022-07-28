Andrew Benintendi ‘open minded’ about vaccine after Yankees trade (UPDATE)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Cedric Mullins homered leading off Baltimore's first game without Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and the Orioles matched their 2021 win total with a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Hours after the Orioles traded their longest-tenured player and fan favorite, with Mancini going to Houston in a three-team deal, they won their 52nd game to get back over .500 and within 2 1/2 games of the American League's final wildcard spot. Baltimore was 52-110 last season. Spenser Watkins (4-1) struck out five...

