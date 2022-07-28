ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday

MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city

Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Traffic delays as I-270 SB restricted near US 33 after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash on a southeast Columbus highway closed the roadway temporarily Monday morning. Columbus police said the crash occurred on I-270 SB near Williams Road around 5:13 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Offering First-Time Bus Riders A Spin Before School Opens

MARYSVILLE – Calling all first-time bus riders!. The Marysville Exempted Village School District is inviting students and families who will be using buses to get to and from school to take a ride on a district bus Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take place in the parking lot of IMPACT Stadium, 690 Amrine Mill Rd.
MARYSVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education

LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
VAN WERT, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Weekly Construction Update

MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 42 and Post Rd. will have nightly lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5.
UNION COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
10TV

What to know for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2018 Ohio voters approved ending gerrymandering and required the lawmakers to redraw Congressional maps across the state. Three years later, Ohio now finds itself voting in a second primary as Republicans and Democrats on the state's redistricting commission failed to agree on how to fairly draw congressional districts.
OHIO STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 30, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lima News

DeWine expands PIPP eligibility

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called

Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

