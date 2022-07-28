HPD: 2 men dead after attack by man shooting AK-47 rifle in truck in north Houston

cw39.com
James Bradley
4d ago
Houston has become what Chicago was in the 1920's. what is it going to take and how long will it take for people to become civilized again?at one point not long ago this sort of stuff just didn't happen. we have a systemic problem with society. guns are not the problem. they're just a tool. society is the problem. and not just American society. people come here legally or not and shoot up everything. we as a society are imploding and dooming this nation.
Annette Usher
4d ago
People don't have morals anymore. Between social media, violence on games, TV, internet, lack of parenting and lack of Christianity are all at fault
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
cw39.com
Fender bender leads to stabbing in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition in southwest Houston on Sunday night. Officers said a fender bender on 6726 De Moss Drive in Sharpstown may have led to the incident. It began around 10:30 p.m. when witnesses said one of...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
cw39.com
Man charged with shooting death at Kingwood apartment complex, Houston police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man has been charged with the shooting death of a man at a Kingwood apartment two weeks ago, police said. Marqus Page, 29, was charged with murder on Friday, July 22 and turned himself into Houston police a week later. Page is accused of shooting...
One man shot, another thrown from Mercedes during deadly carjacking, police say
HOUSTON — Two men died when police say one of them was shot during a carjacking and the other was thrown from a car early Monday morning. Houston police said two men were taken into custody in connection to the deadly series of events. This all started at about...
Click2Houston.com
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road
The victim's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.
Woman arrested, charged with murder one week after deadly shooting at Stafford motel
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder one week after a man was shot to death in a Stafford motel room. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are an update investigators provided last week at the scene of the shooting. According...
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in NE Houston, police say
Investigators said as the victim got into his truck that was parked at the gas pump, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back.
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say
"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60, wearing a plaid short-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue baseball cap.
cw39.com
HPD arrest, charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.
