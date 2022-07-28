www.grundycountyherald.com
WTVC
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
WTVC
Crash involving tractor-trailer & SUV sends two people to the hospital in Dade County
DADE COUNTY — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 8:00 p.m. Georgia State Patrol says the stoppage of traffic resulted from three separate crashes on I-24. GSP says the first crash happened when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The Focus then hit a box truck then ran into a Freightliner.
WTVC
Guilty plea in 2019 crash that killed Dade County HS Senior & injured others
On Tuesday, July 26, Logan Christopher Gordy entered a guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, with 8 months to be served in the county jail. Gordy will also be required to...
Grundy County Herald
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022.
Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash Saturday morning
One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for July 30
22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
WTVCFOX
22-year-old man shot and killed Sunday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Chattanooga Police. Police say the victim showed up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Police say they're still trying to figure out the details of the shooting and where it happened. They're...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
Manchester Police Chief Retiring August 30
Mark “Yogi” Yother began his police career at the same place he’ll retire from, the Manchester Police Department. Yother has turned in his notice to retire from his position as police chief on August 30. He began as a patrolman August 25, 1982 and began severing in...
WDEF
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
WDEF
Quick actions of Dalton police, EMS workers & a friend helps to save victim of car auction accident
DALTON (WDEF) – Seven people were hurt in a freak accident at the Moonshine Cruise-In Car Show and Auction this afternoon in Dalton. Three of them were hospitalized – one of them at Erlanger. Woody Bramlett was the man sitting in the front row who ended up getting...
Cell phone shows the moment a woman said she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton Co. deputy in 2019
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have released video years after a woman claimed she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. Shandle Riley claimed a deputy had threatened to arrest her during a traffic stop in February 2019 if she did not allow him to baptize her.
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
WDEF
Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDEF
Man shot in his Brainerd driveway
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
