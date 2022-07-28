ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Grundy County, TN
City
Beersheba Springs, TN
Grundy County, TN
Crime & Safety
Grundy County Herald

Arrest Report

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Property Crime#Grundy County Sheriff#L Market#Vin
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 30

22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

22-year-old man shot and killed Sunday, Chattanooga Police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Chattanooga Police. Police say the victim showed up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Police say they're still trying to figure out the details of the shooting and where it happened. They're...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
On Target News

Manchester Police Chief Retiring August 30

Mark “Yogi” Yother began his police career at the same place he’ll retire from, the Manchester Police Department. Yother has turned in his notice to retire from his position as police chief on August 30. He began as a patrolman August 25, 1982 and began severing in...
MANCHESTER, TN
WDEF

Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man shot in his Brainerd driveway

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy