EAT This Week: Bistro at the Corner’s Prime Dry Aged Ribeye

www.tahoedailytribune.com
thetahoeweekly.com
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
2news.com
Biggest Little City Wing Festival Returns To Downtown Reno
The 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest kicked off this weekend in Downtown Reno. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards.
thetahoeweekly.com
Free shuttle on South Shore
South Shore visitors and residents are getting a free, on-demand, app-based, door-to-door service with the launch of Lake Link, a microtransit shuttle system. The shuttles can carry nine to 12 passengers, have wheelchair accessibility and are equipped with bike and ski racks. Children younger than age 16 must be accompanied...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History series to feature ‘Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series this weekend featuring a 50-minute slideshow featuring “Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics.”. The event will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Wylder General Store located...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
thetahoeweekly.com
Wooden boat show returns to Homewood
The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance returns to the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood on Aug. 12 to 13. The event is renowned as a showcase of well-preserved and restored wooden boats and its exhibition and preservation of maritime tradition. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Chris-Craft and features more than 60 wooden boats including 40 classic Chris-Crafts.
Nevada Appeal
Carson artist helps promote businesses with her own
From Yoda eating a pizza at Chicago Mike’s and the Minions celebrating birthday parties at the Ironwood Cinema, Murals and Windows by LoLo is capturing attention for businesses across Douglas County. Carson City resident Lowri McGill paints murals, characters and messages for businesses in Douglas County, Carson City, Lake...
Sierra Sun
7 places to picnic in Truckee (and leave no trace)
TRUCKEE, Calif. — When in Truckee, enjoy your takeout with mountain views. Our rugged skyline, shimmering alpine lakes, and lush meadows offer the perfect backdrop for a scenic picnic. What better way to get a taste of Truckee’s food scene?. Truckee’s off-the-beaten-path picnic spots rival any restaurant patio...
Nevada Appeal
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
2news.com
Salvation Army Thrift Store Holds Grand Opening
The Salvation Army thrift store on Prater Way is one of four in our area. It had a soft opening a couple of months ago but after putting on the finishing touches the grand opening was celebrated. The Salvation Army has been around for about 51 years now. Officials say...
2news.com
Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday
Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Country singers Bentley, McBryde dazzle crowd at Stateline (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Dierks Bentley brought a cast of characters to entertain the crowd at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 30. Opening act, Ashley McBryde gave a commanding performance and amazed the crowd with her tremendous vocal ability. Bentley took the stage and played hit after hit,...
FOX Reno
Brush fire creates smoke in south Reno neighborhood Monday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke can be seen in a south Reno neighborhood due to a late afternoon brush fire on Monday. Around 3:10 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a fire on Kinney Lane and Lakeside Drive. Upon arrival, crews were met with rapid flames.
FOX Reno
Fourth Annual Garlic Fest happening July 30
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jolene Cook and Crystal Leon join Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss the 4th Annual Garlic Fest this weekend. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
SFGate
Treasures from 1857 'Ship of Gold' shipwreck showing in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold” now on display in Reno. Since their recovery between the late 1980s...
