Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines accepted on nationwide Familiar Faces Leadership Network

www.kxro.com
Related
KXRO.com
Brian Bassett returns to Grays Harbor Superior Court this week
Convicted murderer Brian Bassett will see his third re-sentencing hearing on Thursday. In 1995, Bassett, along with Nicholaus McDonald, was convicted as a 16-year-old in the murder of his parents Michael and Wendy Bassett and his 5-year-old brother Austin. In 2012, a judgment from the United States Supreme Court ruled...
thejoltnews.com
Major fire in Rochester brings 32 units from multiple agencies Saturday
Around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon residents living on 195th Avenue in Rochester heard popping sounds and saw ash flying through their backyard. They drove down the street to see that one of the neighboring homes was engulfed in flames. By 5:15 p.m., West Thurston Fire was alerted to the structure...
Homeowner Shoots Neighbor Trying To Break Into His Gig Harbor House
Officials say the neighbor's girlfriend was staying at the house after a fight.
KXRO.com
Newly named Aberdeen Fire Chief no longer wants role
It was announced on Wednesday that 4 days before he was expected to start, the recently named Aberdeen Fire Chief has pulled his name from the position. John Clark had been named as the new Aberdeeen Fire Chief earlier this month, filling the role previously held by Tom Hubbard. Clark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Toledo Man, 20, Drowns in Chehalis River on Friday Evening
A 20-year-old Toledo man drowned in the Chehalis River on Friday afternoon near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail off Highway 603. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:54 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 603 for a reported drowning. Lewis County Fire District 6 was also among the agencies that responded to the call.
wa.gov
Kitsap law enforcement conduct second of four Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrols near Gorst
BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) are conducting the third of four “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols in the five-mile radius of Gorst this Thursday, July 28, 2022. The focus area includes West Bremerton and areas of Port Orchard.
Chronicle
Celebration of Life for Harold Vassar
Harold Ray Vassar, a longtime resident of Thurston County, passed away at the age of 91 on Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home in Tenino. A public celebration of life will be held at the Tenino High School commons on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Winlock Mayor Proposes Taxation Without Representation Scheme
The City of Winlock urban growth area (UGA) annexation is being pursued by petition, not by a vote by the residents. The Winlock mayor and city council, along with their out-of-town fat-cat developer friends, are looking to force higher property taxes and fees on local residents to pay for industrial development infrastructure via RCW 35A.14.120 by forcing expensive city annexation on residents that don't want nor can afford costly tax increases.
Chronicle
Neighbor Makes Life-Saving Call as Rochester Fire Burns Two Structures, Threatens 35 More
Aluminum melts at 1,221 degrees Fahrenheit. Judging by the melted remains of vehicles on the outer edges of the burn path of a fire in Rochester Saturday, West Thurston Fire Chief Robert Scott estimates temperatures in the center of the fire reached over 1,500 degrees. The fire authority reported Saturday...
Judge overturns state rule removing credit scoring from insurance rates
The Washington Insurance Commissioner’s controversial ruling to end the use of credit scoring for insurance rates has been overturned by a Thurston County judge. The ruling by Judge Indu Thomas will have a massive impact on almost everyone who has auto and home insurance in the state. This is...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, July 28, 2022
On 07/28/22 at 8:00 p.m. in the 6800 block of Munson Dr SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Calvin Earl Holder, 29, on suspicion of violation of a protection order. On 07/28/22 at 10:36 p.m. at Evergreen Park Apartments, Sheriff's deputies arrested Isabelle Laren Martin-Tafoya, 23, on suspicion of 1) third-degree assault, 2) residential burglary and 3) assault in violation of a no-contact order.
KOMO News
Mason County detectives investigating possible sexual-assault incident in Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigation a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning in Shelton. According to reports, the juvenile victim noticed a white car driving up and down the road in front of the victim's home between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the area of 80 East Blevins Road North.
Chronicle
Sirens: Truck With Dogs Inside Stolen From Hotel; Animal Negligence; Wanted Person; Jail Statistics
• Camping gear and lawn equipment were stolen out of a shed in the 800 block of North Pearl Street shortly before 9:50 a.m. on July 27. No arrests were made. • A reported burglary in the 400 block of North Oak Street that was reported shortly after 12:10 p.m. on July 27 is under investigation.
Inmate at Lewis County Jail Allegedly Punches Three Deputies in Their Heads
An inmate at the Lewis County Jail is facing three third-degree assault charges for allegedly punching three deputies. On July 6, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office dispatched officers to the jail regarding assaults that had occurred the previous afternoon. Witnesses reported that Preston Brown, 22, of Adna, was being...
Chronicle
Driver Arrested for DUI After Crashing Into Centralia Market
Chance D. Blankenship, 22, of Chehalis, was arrested by Centralia police and booked for driving under the influence after he reportedly crashed his car through the Country Market’s outer wall in the 200 block of Downing Road off of state Route 507 shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The building is pictured boarded up on Thursday morning.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man allegedly chokes dad
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly choking his own father because of his father’s spending habits and girlfriend. Olympia police arrested the 32-year old suspect on July 17 after his father reported getting choked by him during an argument. The father told police that his...
q13fox.com
Car theft suspect shot by Pierce County Council candidate arrested again
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who allegedly sped toward a Pierce County Council candidate in a stolen truck-- who was then shot by the candidate-- has recently been arrested for a different crime, police said. 40-year-old Scott Stacy was arrested by Fircrest Police on July 25 after officers said they...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police arrest one of two alleged LA Fitness thieves
One of two suspects believed to steal from members of a local gym regularly has been arrested, the Lacey Police Department announced Friday. Authorities have been searching for a male and female suspect since last month. The two are accused of stealing personal items and then taking the identities of LA Fitness gym members.
q13fox.com
Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!
Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
Comments / 1