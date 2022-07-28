ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing man sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison for January 2021 homicide

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
LANSING — A Lansing man will spend 30 to 50 years in state prison for the January 2021 stabbing death of another man.

Troy Jenks, 37, was sentenced Monday by Judge Geoffrey Neithercut in Ingham County Circuit Court, following his conviction on one count of second-degree murder.

According to a bindover package, Jenks, Gaines and another man were drinking and had an argument that turned physical and ended with the stabbing, before Jenks fled the scene.

Gaines was found critically injured in the front yard of a residence on Young Avenue at 2:19 a.m., Lansing police said at the time. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Gaines, better known as "Dee," worked his dream job at the radio station POWER 96.5 FM and as a phlebotomist at CSL Plasma in Lansing, where he was known as the technician with the "easy touch."

When Gaines, 37, was around children, it wasn’t unusual to see him crawling on the floor, dancing or playing dolls with them, Beverly Evans, his stepmother, said.

“He became whatever they were,” Evans said. “Dee had a gift and he loved children.”

