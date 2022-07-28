Michigan’s Corum, MSU’s Mosley on Wuerffel Trophy watch list

www.mlive.com
Ex-Michigan DT suffers biceps injury, likely to miss 2022 NFL season
Maurice Hurst’s 2022 NFL season might be over just days into training camp. The former Michigan defensive tackle suffered a torn biceps during the San Francisco 49ers’ practice Friday and will likely miss the entire upcoming season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said. According to Shanahan, the 2018 fifth-round...
Beer brewing major at Eastern Michigan is training next generation of biermiesters
YPSILANTI, MI - If you thought organic chemistry was a dry subject, think again. A pair of Eastern Michigan University professors are taking dryness out of the subject in more ways than one. Professors Cory Emal and Gregg Wilmes are the academic wing of a partnership teaching students and local...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Dan Campbell buying stock in Lions WR Josh Reynolds: I call him the ‘praying mantis’
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds helped breathe some life into the offense as a mid-season addition in 2021. The lanky Detroit Lions wide receiver provided a vertical option that happened to have history with starting quarterback Jared Goff. Reynolds didn’t light the world on fire by any means. But he...
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall
ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Biden will not travel to Michigan after testing positive for ‘rebound’ COVID-19
President Joe Biden will no longer be traveling to Michigan next week. Shortly after the White House announced the visit Saturday, Biden tested positive for a rare “rebound” case of COVID-19 following an anti-viral drug treatment. “The President will isolate at the White House until he tests negative....
Historic Ypsilanti building in Depot Town to host University of Michigan arts presenter
YPSILANTI, MI - A renowned performing arts presenter that regularly hosts music, theater and artists from around at the world at the University of Michigan will be taking up residency twice a year in a historic building in Ypsilanti’s Depot Town beginning in 2023. The Ypsilanti Freighthouse will be...
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
Nicola’s Books in Ann Arbor renamed Schuler Books amid expansion
ANN ARBOR, MI — The long-time Ann Arbor bookstore, Nicola’s Books, has officially changed its name to Schuler Books, the namesake of its West Michigan owners. The new name for the well-known store in the Westgate Shopping Center comes years after a change in ownership. Nicola Rooney, the location’s former owner, sold the store to Grand Rapids-based Schuler Books in 2014.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
Temporary voting location changes in effect for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor clerk’s office is reminding city voters of temporary polling location changes for the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Separate from redistricting, some residents will vote in different locations Tuesday due to construction at some Ann Arbor school buildings that normally serve as polling places.
Michigan historical home features a backyard summer house
JACKSON, MI -- If you want to relax inside or outside, this home has you covered. The home at 3403 Stonewall Road in Jackson was built in 1900 of granite fieldstone and has more than 6,000 square feet of living space on an acre lot on a picturesque road close to Ella Sharp Park.
