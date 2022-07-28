Michigan’s Corum, MSU’s Mosley on Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Offensive linemen are one of Michigan football’s biggest needs in the 2023 class. It landed a commitment from one on Monday following an important recruiting weekend. Washington DC Gonzaga four-star offensive tackle Evan Link announced his verbal pledge to the Wolverines in a post on Twitter. The No. 294 overall prospect nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, was one of more than a dozen recruits in Ann Arbor on Sunday for Michigan’s annual “BBQ at the Big House.”

