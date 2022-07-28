DO Delaware: Maddie & Tae, Milford Ladybug Fest, Doo Wop Project & Aziza Nailah in concert

Maddie & Tae in Dewey

The star country duo behind the hit “Die from A Broken Heart” will bring twangy vibes to SoDel this weekend.

Madison Font and Taylor Kerr are best known as the musical duo Maddie & Tae. The musicians both have lots of big tunes on their resume. Over the pandemic they dropped their album “The Way It Feels,” featuring popular songs “Friends Don’t” and “Trying on Rings.”

You can catch Maddie & Tae in action when they headline Bottle & Cork (1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach) at 8:30 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $20. Visit bottleandcork.com or (302) 227-7272.

Doo Wop Project in concert

This Auto-Tune era isn’t ready for the vocally naked sounds of The Doo Wop Project, a group that’s a throwback to the days where natural singing was more of a necessity than luxury.

The group, according to their website, features stars from Broadway's smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical.” In addition to being entertaining, the Doo Wop Project also is educational, as it pays homage to foundational music from their genre by acts like Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos, all the way to adding Doo Wop remixes to modern songs by artists like Michael Jackson and Maroon 5.

As a heads up, this concert features general admission “bring your own chair” seating. You also could be required to show your COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test based on artist or public health requirements. Ticket buyers will be notified of these requirements via email.

The Doo Wop Project will serenade the crowd at the Freeman Arts Pavilion (31806 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville) at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $29; Free for children 12 or younger. Visit freemanarts.org or call (302) 436-3015.

Ladybug Fest back in Milford

More than 35 female-fronted acts will take over nine stages in Milford in the return of the free Ladybug Music Festival.

The fest, presented by Gable Music Ventures, features Latina headliner and singer-songwriter Eljuri.

The international touring artist is considered one of the top Latina guitarist’s in the world. Her songs won awards from the Billboard Songwriting Contest and other matchups, and her music has charted Latin radio in the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to Eljuri’s website.

The various stages for the Ladybug festival will be held at the Main Stage (Walnut and Park), My Sisters Fault (10 Front Street), N. Walnut Stage (39 North Walnut), Causey Mansion (2 Causey Avenue), Amphitheater (11 Southeast Front Street), Arena’s (200 Northeast Front St.), Gallery 37 (8 South Walnut St.), La Hacienda (18 South Walnut St.) and Music School of Delaware (23 North Walnut St.).

After kicking off its larger Wilmington Ladybug Music Festival in May, lower Delaware with be aflutter again when its Milford festival celebrates women in music in downtown Milford (Walnut and Park) from 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit theladybugfestival.com.

Aziza Nailah meets The Queen

Whether it’s in the shower or car — everybody sings. But only a fraction of those singers actually have soul.

Aziza Nailah is one of those rare gems.

The Wilmington singer from Philly has a reputation for turning heads when she performs in the First State. She opened for a number of national acts including Talib Kweli, Jasmine Sullivan, Dru Hill and KRS-One.

Aziza Nailah will feed your craving for soulful tunes at The Queen (500 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $14 (plus fees). Visit thequeenwilmington.com or (302) 400-7020.

