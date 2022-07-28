ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

DO Delaware: Maddie & Tae, Milford Ladybug Fest, Doo Wop Project & Aziza Nailah in concert

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

Maddie & Tae in Dewey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4iBF_0gwAy05A00

The star country duo behind the hit “Die from A Broken Heart” will bring twangy vibes to SoDel this weekend.

Madison Font and Taylor Kerr are best known as the musical duo Maddie & Tae. The musicians both have lots of big tunes on their resume. Over the pandemic they dropped their album “The Way It Feels,” featuring popular songs “Friends Don’t” and “Trying on Rings.”

You can catch Maddie & Tae in action when they headline Bottle & Cork (1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach) at 8:30 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $20. Visit bottleandcork.com or (302) 227-7272.

Doo Wop Project in concert

This Auto-Tune era isn’t ready for the vocally naked sounds of The Doo Wop Project, a group that’s a throwback to the days where natural singing was more of a necessity than luxury.

The group, according to their website, features stars from Broadway's smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical.” In addition to being entertaining, the Doo Wop Project also is educational, as it pays homage to foundational music from their genre by acts like Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos, all the way to adding Doo Wop remixes to modern songs by artists like Michael Jackson and Maroon 5.

As a heads up, this concert features general admission “bring your own chair” seating. You also could be required to show your COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test based on artist or public health requirements. Ticket buyers will be notified of these requirements via email.

The Doo Wop Project will serenade the crowd at the Freeman Arts Pavilion (31806 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville) at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $29; Free for children 12 or younger. Visit freemanarts.org or call (302) 436-3015.

Ladybug Fest back in Milford

More than 35 female-fronted acts will take over nine stages in Milford in the return of the free Ladybug Music Festival.

The fest, presented by Gable Music Ventures, features Latina headliner and singer-songwriter Eljuri.

The international touring artist is considered one of the top Latina guitarist’s in the world. Her songs won awards from the Billboard Songwriting Contest and other matchups, and her music has charted Latin radio in the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to Eljuri’s website.

The various stages for the Ladybug festival will be held at the Main Stage (Walnut and Park), My Sisters Fault (10 Front Street), N. Walnut Stage (39 North Walnut), Causey Mansion (2 Causey Avenue), Amphitheater (11 Southeast Front Street), Arena’s (200 Northeast Front St.), Gallery 37 (8 South Walnut St.), La Hacienda (18 South Walnut St.) and Music School of Delaware (23 North Walnut St.).

After kicking off its larger Wilmington Ladybug Music Festival in May, lower Delaware with be aflutter again when its Milford festival celebrates women in music in downtown Milford (Walnut and Park) from 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit theladybugfestival.com.

Aziza Nailah meets The Queen

Whether it’s in the shower or car — everybody sings. But only a fraction of those singers actually have soul.

Aziza Nailah is one of those rare gems.

The Wilmington singer from Philly has a reputation for turning heads when she performs in the First State. She opened for a number of national acts including Talib Kweli, Jasmine Sullivan, Dru Hill and KRS-One.

Aziza Nailah will feed your craving for soulful tunes at The Queen (500 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $14 (plus fees). Visit thequeenwilmington.com or (302) 400-7020.

ICYMI

Exclusive tour:Delaware’s new $18 million soundstage set to open this month

Movie magic:That time a 'Goodfella' created a mob scene in Greenville

Let your 'freak flag' fly:At Weekend at Bertha's, an artful music fest for hippies

Pilates take over TikTok:This latest fitness trend on social media can be so different in reality

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outandaboutnow.com

Something’s Brewing in Middletown

Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
oceancity.com

Paint by the Sea: Inside T.C. Studios

Are you looking for an interactive and memorable experience to complete your vacation to Ocean City, Maryland? There’s nothing more breathtaking than the seaside views of the resort, and the team at T.C. Studios can help you and your family capture those stunning images all on one canvas. Whether you’re the next Picasso or Monet, or simply creative and seeking something exciting and new, the team at T.C. Studios will make you feel at ease. Dubbed the “perfect souvenir,” the studio not only provides an experience and memories but a masterpiece to take home.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13

Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

A slice of Rehoboth Beach history – with pepperoni

Extensive studies have proven once and for all that oceans and boardwalks do, in fact, attract pizzas. Though uniquely American, pizza is like most regional foods: Everybody is convinced that their favorite is the best. Rehoboth dishes up a variety of pies – from Neapolitan to New York to Detroit to Sicilian – but one of the locals’ longtime favorites is Louie’s.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Entertainment
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Milford, DE
Entertainment
City
Milford, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Cape Gazette

UUSD awards grants to four local nonprofits

The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware have awarded grants to four local nonprofit organizations serving Sussex County. Recipients are West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach; La Esperanza, Georgetown; Primeros Pasos Early Learning Center, Georgetown; and PFLAG, Rehoboth Beach. Grants were made possible by the Roy Parks Memorial Social Justice Fund, which is administered by UUSD. The grants to these groups ranged from $500 to $2,500.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST SOLD! Charming Coastal Retreat. East of Route 1. Prime Location. Rehoboth. Call: (302) 236-7648. Sold Price: $1,240,000.00

Charming Coastal Retreat! Single level living at its best. Prime location-east of Rt. 1 in the City of Rehoboth, less than 5 blocks to the ocean! Located in the highly desirable in-town neighborhood of Schoolvue. This delightful beach retreat places you within an easy walk to the boardwalk and all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This well-situated coastal/contemporary home sits on an oversized 100x100 lot and provides an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. The lot has enough space to install a swimming pool and/or enlarge the house footprint. The possibilities are endless for the fenced rear yard which offers complete privacy. The home currently has 3 bedrooms – one bedroom has a bonus room attached for extra guests or a tv room; 2 full baths, open living/dining room area, hardwood flooring & a full unfinished basement. The home has been renovated with a metal roof, hardiplank siding, new windows, recessed lighting, plus basement waterproofing that has a transferrable warranty. Being sold fully outfitted – ready for immediate enjoyment. Make this your ultimate Rehoboth Beach Retreat today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Talib Kweli
Cape Gazette

Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots

A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

Give Your Delaware Home Deep Sea Vibes With These Pieces

This trove of sea-inspired pieces from around Delaware is everything you need to keep the summer vibes going this season. Price upon request | Kurtz Collection, Wilmington and Glen Mills. Kurtz Collection‘s summer pieces have plenty of references to the sea. This urchin vase is a perfect touch to any...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Popular Music#The Fest#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sodel#Bottle Cork Lrb 1807#Dewey Beach#Crests
Cape Gazette

Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment

It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Staybridge Suites hotel added to downdown Wilmington hotel roster

Driftwood Capital announced the completion of the new $31 million Staybridge Suites hotel in downtown Wilmington. Located at 1220 N. Market Street, the 11-story property features 134 suite accommodations, lounge, fitness center, sundries shop, and a business center with meeting spaces. Rates start at around $170 a night with an...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMUR.com

WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line

OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cape Gazette

Sussex menu: Fresh produce, scrapple, crabs, chicken

What is your favorite food unique to Sussex County?. It's hard to pin a certain food to a geographical area because it's not always easy to track down the history. But, there are some foods accepted as official Sussex County delicacies no matter where they originated. At the top of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Tidal Homes sold to Wilkins Construction Services

After 16 years of serving Sussex County, the husband and wife team of Doug and Kara Ritter have sold Millsboro-based Tidal Homes to Kyle Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Construction Services. Doug said he cannot think of a better person to assume control of Tidal Homes. “Kyle has been in the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy