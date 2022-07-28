ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'He was a light': Peoria teen celebrated for his joy at memorial service

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfMYe_0gwAxxfd00

When Andrew Wickert was born, doctors told his parents he would never be able to smile. Fourteen years later, his smile is what he’s most remembered for.

“He had a radiant smile, full of love and happiness,” said Julie Ferer, who got to know Andrew through pictures and stories shared by his dad, Gordon Wickert, at grief group sessions.

Ferer was so moved by Wickert’s love for Andrew that she stitched the Disney character Lightning McQueen — Andrew’s favorite — onto the T-shirt she wore to his celebration of life service at Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria on Wednesday afternoon. Underneath the smiling red car was the phrase “In loving memory Andrew”.

Andrew, who was born with hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess fluids build up in the brain, passed away on July 1 — just days after his 14th birthday — following months of painful hospice care.

More than one hundred church and community members filled rows of folding chairs for the service, many of them family or friends.

Pastor Caleb Harrison, who led the service, said that Andrew’s gift lay in bringing so many people together, despite being nonverbal.

“Andrew was a connector, he brought people together,” he said, “Andrew brought people close to Christ simply by being who God had outlined him to be.”

Andrew's 'last ride'

Parked outside the auditorium, in a small plaza, were four real-life replicas of Lightning McQueen, a beloved car character from the "Cars" Pixar films, in honor of Andrew’s favorite cartoon character.

One of the car owners, Caren Wolf, was caught driving out of Catalina State Park in her customized Dodge Charger by a Facebook group sharing weird images from Arizona.

The Lightning McQueen paint job caught the eye of no less than 150 people who reached out to her via Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to implore her to attend Andrew’s service. She agreed, and chauffeured Wickert along with Andrew’s urn to Christ’s Church of the Valley, with the Disney Cars movie playing on an in-car screen.

Wickert called it Andrew’s “last ride”.

For Wickert, Andrew was a “light” and said he taught him to be a better, more patient father who took the time to appreciate the little things, like Andrew’s megawatt smile or his love of flipping people off.

“He taught me a perspective of hope and love. Andrew was lighting up this world; while he was here, he was a light,” he said.

Wickert said he finds comfort in his faith and is confident that Andrew is in Heaven, where he no longer feels pain.

An avid ping pong player, Wickert whispered to his son to learn the game in Heaven just before Andrew passed, so that they might play together — something he often wished for and now looks forward to.

Jennifer Schultz, a close friend of Andrew’s mom, said that he was well known and loved in his small Peoria community.

“We all knew and loved Andrew. He touched everybody he met and made everybody laugh,” she said, "He really touched everybody's heart."

The voice of Janine Rodriguez, Andrew’s aunt, broke as she shared stories of how Andrew flirted with his nurses and made his impatience known during movie credits. The crowd laughed along with her stories, hearing the escapades of a well-loved friend. In 14 years, Rodriguez said, Andrew connected with more people than any one person at the service could know.

“He will be missed here on Earth but his memory remains in our hearts and should always be celebrated,” she said.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

Support Local Journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 4

Related
AZFamily

Sky Harbor custodian helps family with sick child

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Brian G. He’s a custodian with Sky Harbor International. So recently, he saw a mom returning on a late flight with her 3-year-old daughter, who was not feeling well, shortly after getting their luggage. The daughter got sick outside a restroom, leaving the mom...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far

Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

Family Friendly Things To Do in and Around Scottsdale {August 2022}

Back to school and LOTS to do! Our monthly guide for August events in and around Scottsdale is here. Looking for back to school information? Check out our guide HERE!. What does being voted Best Kids Indoor Entertainment mean? For our partners at OdySea, it means exploring penguins and otters and sharks! You can even touch Sting Rays. All indoors! Go and check it out!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Arizona
northcentralnews.net

Find classes, events and more at senior centers

July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

How Mesa twins beat odds of survival

Ashley and Matthew Yancey of Mesa received the exciting news in early 2020 they would become parents for the first time and their joy doubled when they learned eight weeks into her pregnancy she was expecting twins. “To say it was a surprise is probably an understatement because twins don’t...
MESA, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Local food pantry seeks support

July 2022 — The “Just 3 Things” food pantry at Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) is currently experiencing an urgent demand for personal care items, non-perishable and non-expired foods, cleaning supplies and small bags of pet food. The pantry serves youth transitioning out of the foster care system, clients who visit JFCS integrated healthcare centers and individuals who participate in JFCS programs across the Valley, including the elderly and those facing food insecurity.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

623 W Guadalupe Rd #254

ADORABLE CONDO FOR RENT! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is remodeled and ready to go! Featuring cherry cabinets and newer carpet and tile! Fridge and full-sized washer and dryer included! There's even a community pool! Hurry to this one! **SORRY, NO CATS**. No Cats Allowed. Location. 623 W...
MESA, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

120 Phoenix-area school employees to undergo active shooter training

PHOENIX — Local Phoenix-area school employees will undergo active shooter training to provide critical preparedness training to help equip school employees in case of an event, the city said in a press release. Through a donation from Phoenix Suns Charities, Phoenix firefighters will begin lifesaving training at four different...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pet-fluencer: Arizona turtle that acts like a dog goes viral on social media

TEMPE, Ariz. - A red-eared slider turtle from Tempe is going viral for his 'dog like' personality. The five-year-old turtle's owner, Andrew Michael Boulton, has posted dozens of video on TikTok, with some of them getting millions of views. The videos show the turtle, Mr. Mostly Mittens, following Boulton around the house, nibbling on bones, and even wagging his tail, The turtle has literally captured the hearts of millions.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy