Columbus, OH

Zucchini fries, lamb chops on the menu at new Brewery District restaurant Marvin's

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
A new restaurant and lounge called Marvin's has opened in the Brewery District.

The space, at 460 S. Front St., formerly housed Front Street Bar & Grill, Frezno Bar and Grill, and most recently, Basil Thai.

Owner Marlon Platt, who co-owned Our Bar & Lounge before its 2021 closing, said the restaurant concept had been in the works for a few months.

The restaurant's menu consists of craft American fare, curated by private chef Jame Chilton as executive chef. The menu includes zucchini fries, sliders, steak frites, salmon, lamb chops, mashed sweet potatoes, broccolini, and for weekend brunch, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and French toast.

New Columbus restaurants this summer:More than 20 new Columbus-area restaurants have opened this summer

A seasonal drink menu includes five specialty cocktails, including the cucumber melon mojito and green tea-quila lemonade, and mimosas, a cold brew martini and bloody "maria," a take on the bloody Mary, for brunch.

The contemporary restaurant and lounge features bright colors, lots of natural light with a bar and a patio. The restaurant and patio combined seats 70 people.

A happy hour, on weekday afternoons, consists of half off all drinks and appetizers.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with brunch hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

