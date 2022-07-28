ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Here's how you can score concert tickets for *super cheap* this week | The Pick

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Dust off a $20 bill and grab a few friends, because it's cheap concert season in Nashville. Live Nation rolled out this week a new discount for friends wanting to catch a show without breaking the bank — $80 for four tickets. Called "Summer's Live," the promotion runs through Aug. 9. These discounted concerts include a few dozen shows in Nashville. Let's break down some of the best deals.

  • Sept. 21: HAIM at Ascend Amphitheater. The sisterly trio makes a return to Music City.
  • Sept. 22: Brian Wilson at the Ryman Auditorium. This Beach Boys legend brings his celebrated songbook to Nashville's premier concert hall.
  • Oct. 25: Demi Lovato at the Ryman Auditorium. A pop star embracing pop-punk roots, Lovato returns to Tennessee in support of a Hot Topic-worthy new project, "Holy ..."
  • Oct. 27: Violent Femmes at Marathon Music Works. Sing along to "Blister In The Sun" as the Milwaukee staple makes its latest trip South.

Find more information at livenation.com/promotion/summerslive.

'Hamilton' returns

"Hamilton" returned to Nashville this week to kick off a 14-show run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. After years of being one of the hottest tickets in entertainment, it appears a little easier to score a ticket into the so-called room where it happens. A handful of seats to the historical hip-hop hit remain on-sale via tpac.org.

Cody Johnson's dream-chasin' journey

Texas country singer Cody Johnson rolls Thursday into his biggest Middle Tennessee show yet. In a new Tennessean interview, he traced his journey from vying to impress Music Row big-wigs at 3rd & Lindsley a decade ago to becoming a neotraditional powerhouse in mainstream country.

  • His unconventional ride: Johnson didn't take the tried-and-true path to chart-topping country success. After years of cutting his teeth in the independent Texas scene, he inked a deal with Warner Nashville largely on his terms. Listeners hear the result in an expansive double-album, "Human," that he dropped last year.
  • One song from CoJo: New to Johnson? Give "'Til You Can't" a spin. A No. 1 radio hit, it's sure to be one of this year's lasting country songs.

Speaking of the weekend ...

CoJo isn't the only show in town, of course. A few more options for your music intake this weekend.

  • Thursday: Amanda Shires at Blue Room. Shires celebrates the release of her must-hear new LP "Take It Like A Man" (seriously, it's so SO good) with a show at Third Man Records' intimate SoBro venue.
  • Saturday: Gavin DeDraw at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The "Chariot" and "I Don't Want To Be" artist raises the curtain on his songwriting process at the latest "Songwriter Session" hosted by the CMHOF.
  • Sunday: Kendrick Lamar. Hip-hop's reigning heavyweight champion returns to Bridgestone Arena for a one-night show supporting his lauded new album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

