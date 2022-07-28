ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: One man dead, teen arrested after apparent road rage incident on rural Mississippi highway

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
One person is dead in what appears to be a road rage incident on a rural Mississippi highway.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., witnesses say that shots were fired from a pickup truck traveling north on Highway 25 near the Rankin County/Scott County line. The shots were reportedly fired at another vehicle also traveling north on the same highway.

Soon after, the pickup truck driver reportedly flagged down a nearby law enforcement officer to report that one of the occupants in the truck shot at another vehicle.

Officer launched a search for the vehicle that was shot at and found the victim’s car 200 yards away.

Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office report that the driver — identified as William Nicholas Cardin, 40, of Carthage — was found deceased in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Cortland Miekell Phlegm, 18, of Ridgeland, at the scene. Phlegm is suspected to be the shooter and will face homicide charges.

Police do not believe that Phlegm and Cardin knew each other.

Zero Tolerance
4d ago

Always carry a firearm in your vehicle. I'm a gloves up gun down kind of guy, but far too many people want to use guns because they can't fight. Be a man and step up to the challenge.

David Teitelman
4d ago

Shooting & murder aren't in the same category as road rage, but this probably culminated from road rage. I'm inclined to think that started by the teen shooter. Wonder if the teen shooter fully cooperated, or resisted arrest.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

