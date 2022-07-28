Close-up of Rookie Andrew Booth's insane interception on Kirk Cousins

Andrew Booth Jr. didn’t disappoint in his training camp debut.

The Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback, who is currently competing with Cameron Dantzler for first-team reps, turned heads as part of the second-team unit on Wednesday. As of now, the veteran has an edge with Booth missing the spring practices while recovering from a sports hernia surgery.

But that could quickly change if the rookie continues to have days like he did at the team’s first training camp practice.

On one particular play, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a pass intended for All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, and Booth flew in underneath for a sliding interception.

What better way to make a statement than intercepting the starting quarterback’s pass to arguably the best receiver in football?

College quarterbacks learned really quickly to just avoid passing in Booth’s direction altogether. A few more plays like the one we saw on Wednesday, and the Vikings’ quarterbacks might start doing the same.