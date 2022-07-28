Leonard “Lenny” E. Taylor, Salem, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.Everything Kaye!Canton, OH
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
27 First News
Joseph DiPanfilo, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo. Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for...
27 First News
Robert W. Martin, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Martin, 61, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born December 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Woodrow Wilson...
27 First News
Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.
27 First News
Jenny Lee Donahey, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny Lee Donahey, 81, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Nursing Home. Jenny was born March 1, 1941, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Kathleen Brown (Connelly) McIntyre. Jenny was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, especially her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Jack E. Cook, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Cook, Sr., age 87, of East Palestine, passed peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on December 27, 1934, in Climax, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Samuel and Annabelle Boyer Cook. Jack was a veteran...
27 First News
Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, 55, died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born July 16, 1967 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Clair A. and Zelda “Maxine” Erb Barr and was a lifelong area resident. Ronnie...
27 First News
Charles L. Grameth, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Grameth, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Liberty Health Care in Liberty Township with his loving wife by his side. Charles was born December 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin Grameth and Pauline Fox Grameth and...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Richard James Hanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Hanson, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Hugh James Hanson and Miriam (Krahl) Hanson. On November 4, 1978, he married Linda...
27 First News
William J. Orr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Orr, Jr., 75, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. William was born May 1, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of William J., Sr. and Rebecca F. Ackworth Orr. William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from...
27 First News
Darrel George Valentine, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel George Valentine, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Petersburg Saturday morning, July 30, 2022. Mr. Valentine was born on February 19, 1943, in Petersburg, a son of George Washington and Edith Armela (Gebhardt)Valentine. A Springfield Local High School graduate, Darrel earned a...
27 First News
Kelly Robert Baker, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kelly Robert Baker, 55, of Minnesota, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Allina Health Center in Faribault, Minnesota. Mr. Baker was born February 2, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Deborah A. McCray. He was a graduate of South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver 70, Campbell, Ohio departed this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center. Mary was born August, 1951 a daughter of Zenith F. Lawrence, Sr. and Corrine Snelling. Mary attended Thornhill, Science Hill and...
27 First News
Harold G. Baringer, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer. Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009. He was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
John R. Ramun, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Ramun, 76, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic. John was born May 6, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Michael Ramun and Louise V. Ramun. He was a 1964 graduate of Rayen High School. In 1973 John founded an...
27 First News
Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, age 89, of Warren passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1933, to the late Dewey and Retta Simons Greenwalt. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmothe and sister. She enjoyed spending time with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Laurel B. Dugan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurel B. Dugan, 33, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 18, 2022, with her mother by her side. She was born August 19, 1988, in Naples, Florida but was raised in Hubbard, Ohio. She was the daughter of Karen Dobran Dugan. Laurel...
27 First News
Jack Robert Dodds, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with...
27 First News
Oliver C. Yoho, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oliver C. Yoho passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was 67. He was born on April 29, 1955. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Oliver c Yoho,...
27 First News
Clarissa Jean Means, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Clarissa...
Comments / 0