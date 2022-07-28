ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Eglin Federal Credit Union's Youngblood Named 5-Star Performer

 4 days ago
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group is recognizing a local 55 and older community as one of the top places to live that kind of lifestyle. “It’s only half past 12, but I...
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
WMBB

Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County

Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
WMBB

Local students prepare for school at church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officials rang in the new school year with a special Sunday service. Students from across the area didn’t just bring their Bibles to church. Backpacks were a big part of the service. “We had our backpacks blessed by the priest pouring holy water and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
MILTON, FL
mypanhandle.com

Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One lucky person hoping to win billion dollar lottery jackpot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WALA) - Someone out there is hoping to have their billion-dollar dream come true. Hopeful winners waited all day Friday for the numbers to be announced for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is $747 million. Workers at one Escambia County, Florida shop told...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

