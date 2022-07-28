Eglin Federal Credit Union's Youngblood Named 5-Star Performer

www.cutoday.info
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
WJHG-TV
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
wtvy.com
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group is recognizing a local 55 and older community as one of the top places to live that kind of lifestyle. “It’s only half past 12, but I...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Commissioner Steve Joyner Passes on Sunday, July 31, 2022
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Washington County, Florida lost a friend, an advocate and a good man, as Steve Joyner, Washington County Commissioner for District 5, passed. You will be missed, my friend.
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
Local students prepare for school at church
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officials rang in the new school year with a special Sunday service. Students from across the area didn’t just bring their Bibles to church. Backpacks were a big part of the service. “We had our backpacks blessed by the priest pouring holy water and […]
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County judge rules against Adams Sanitation servicing south Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County judge has ruled against an Okaloosa County based sanitation company from providing services in southern Santa Rosa County. Adams Sanitation began providing service north of the Yellow River in 2021. Their competitor, Waste Pro, has an exclusive contract to service south...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
WEAR
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
mypanhandle.com
Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
WALA-TV FOX10
One lucky person hoping to win billion dollar lottery jackpot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WALA) - Someone out there is hoping to have their billion-dollar dream come true. Hopeful winners waited all day Friday for the numbers to be announced for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is $747 million. Workers at one Escambia County, Florida shop told...
