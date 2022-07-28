Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree

www.fox35orlando.com
Visitors to world's tallest tree could face $5,000 fine, up to 6 months in jail
After too many trampling visitors at the world’s tallest tree in California, National Park Service officials have made it off-limits and posed the question: "Will you be part of the park’s preservation? Or part of the problem?" Hyperion, a coast redwood in Northern California, was dubbed the world’s...
Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week
A line of slow-moving thunderstorms that dumped torrential rain across eastern Kentucky early Thursday is now being blamed for at least 30 deaths as floodwaters damaged hundreds of homes and vehicles and rivers and creeks rose out of their banks. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death toll Monday...
'Dream come true': Nonprofit, volunteers help build custom home for U.S. veteran in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Soon enough, a U.S. Army veteran who recently moved to Florida will have a new, accessible home for him and his family. Dozens of volunteers were out at the home Saturday laying sod and landscaping on the home, where U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski will live with his family.
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
Mega Millions Jackpot: Five winning lottery tickets sold in Florida; jackpot ticket sold in Illinois
ORLANDO, Fla. - A winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but don't throw those tickets out yet. A handful of winning tickets worth at least a million dollars were sold in Florida. According to megamillions.com and flalottery.com, two tickets sold in Florida matched...
Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures continue for Central Florida; here is what you need to know
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Main weather concerns: Missing the rain yet? Drier air is keeping a cap on the shower activity across Central Florida. A few isolated showers are possible for southern Lake County this afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland.
