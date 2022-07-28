ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree

By Kelly Hayes
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County

Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
City
Veneta, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures continue for Central Florida; here is what you need to know

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Main weather concerns: Missing the rain yet? Drier air is keeping a cap on the shower activity across Central Florida. A few isolated showers are possible for southern Lake County this afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy