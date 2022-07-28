FedEx plane makes emergency landing at Griffiss

GERMAN FLATTS — A 48-year-old woman was killed when her motor vehicle crashed in Herkimer County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Trina L. Graudons, of Van Hornesville, was northbound on Aney Hill Road around 6 p.m. when she lost control of her 2015 Jeep Cherokee, just south of Route 167. Troopers said the SUV went off the west shoulder, hit the end of a guide rail, became airborne and crashed into a utility pole.

