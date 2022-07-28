Oceanside Planning Commission approves Ocean Kamp resort, surf lagoon

thecoastnews.com
Related
Coast News
Voter-approved Camino Del Mar project moves forward
DEL MAR — Developers of a mixed-use project on Camino Del Mar can proceed with pursuing permits and beginning construction after the Del Mar City Council ratified development and regulatory housing agreements for the project this week. The planned project at 941 Camino Del Mar, a blighted vacant lot...
Coast News
In the Moment with Shadow Ridge Spirits Company
Cheers!: Hi, Sean. Thanks for getting me up to speed with what’s going on at Shadow Ridge Spirits Co. We’re in the heart of our third COVID summer. What’s the current status of the distillery, and how has this summer been different from 2020 or 2021?. Sean:...
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
5 local spots make Yelp’s list of best California coast beaches
Five of the best 20 beaches that the California coast has to offer are in the San Diego area, according to Yelp!
IN THIS ARTICLE
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
sandiegoville.com
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
NBC San Diego
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
thestarnews.com
Chula Vista sides with maintained access to Friendship Park
Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved the signing of a letter drafted by Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, supporting Friends of Friendship Park to the Department of Homeland Security in support of maintaining public access at International Friendship Park. The park was inaugurated as a California State Park by First Lady Pat Nixon on Aug. 18, 1971.
Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods
POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
Coast News
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
Where: Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe, 127 North El Camino Real, Suite A, Encinitas, CA. Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. What: Drip black coffee and a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant) Price: $2.90-3.35 plus tax. Tasting Notes: Roasted, baker’s chocolate. What I’m listening to: Jill Barber, “Petite...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for July 18 to July 25 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sean Walsh, 18, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of being drunk in...
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
Park visitors 'stumped' by mysterious tree art in Chollas Lake Park
SAN DIEGO — A hiker at Chollas Lake Park didn't know what to think when his dog discovered a face staring back at them from the trees. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the lake and dove into a mystery. Park-goer Bob Couey thought somebody must have snuck into the park, carved this sculpture and flown the coup. Everyone loves a good mystery, but Bob was stumped by this one.
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Rent Out Backyard Pools to Strangers as Side Hustle
Remember when it was unheard of to get in a stranger’s for a ride? Or have someone else to do your grocery shopping for you? How about bring you full meals from local restaurants?. Apps like Uber, Instacart and DoorDash paved the way for unique ways for people to...
KPBS
San Diego is still a long way from composting residential food scraps
It’s been seven months since California required trash haulers to start picking up and composting food waste, but the city of San Diego is still months away from complying. CalRecycle, the state agency in charge of the effort to keep table scraps out of landfills, is being patient with municipalities that fall short but are making progress.
Comments / 0