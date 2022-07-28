Judge Snyder: “We Don’t Want People To Fall Between The Cracks Here”

www.radionwtn.com
Related
radionwtn.com
LIFELINE August Blood Drives Announced
The LIFELINE Blood Services has announced its August blood drives and locations and provided the following information:. *We are critically low and are in need of O+, O-, A- and B- *Our next themed blood drive is Thursday, August 18 from 9am-6pm at LIFELINE in Jackson. (Dyersburg will have theirs...
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
radionwtn.com
Scammer Arrested In Stewart County
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville woman who had been the object of complaints for days was arrested in Stewart County over the weekend, charged with scamming people into believing she was out of gas and needed cash. Shelecia Craig, age 31, had been getting money from people by deceiving them and...
radionwtn.com
Hall Sworn In As Obion Co. Clerk & Master
Union City, Tenn.–Emily Hall was sworn in as Obion County’s new Clerk and Master today. Hall replaces Paula Rice, who has retired after 51 years in the Clerk and Master office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Historical Society To Hear About Fair’s History-Themed Events
Paris, Tenn.–Deneicia Gregson of the Henry County Fair Association will be the guest speaker at the Henry County Historical Society meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 4 at the Henry County Courthouse. The theme for the 2022 Fair is “Let’s Celebrate: Past, Present, Future” and plans are to have...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hazel man details encounter with fugitive
HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them. That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted...
radionwtn.com
New Eiffel Tower Park Mural Promotes Diversity
Paris, Tenn.–You may have noticed the new mural at Eiffel Tower Park. It’s a colorful painting with stars, swirls, flowers and other designs and it delivers a message of unity and diversity for all who gaze upon it. The mural features a saying from John Wooten: “Make Each...
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Food Bank Receives Even More Help In Food Drive
Paris, Tenn.–A second shopping trip was made this week by Henry County Food Bank volunteers using gift cards that were purchased by shoppers at Kroger’s in its Virtual Food Drive. Volunteers were again able to purchase fresh food to go with the canned goods supplied by the Food Bank. A special thanks to Henry County Sheriff Sergeant Brent Smith who brought inmates Ray Fitzgerald and Kyle Davis to help unload the food and store it in the Food Bank. Another example of our community coming together to help others. If you missed the Virtual Food Drive and would like to contribute when you are shopping in Kroger just purchase a gift card and ask the cashier to hold it for the Food Bank. Spokesperson Deb Traver said, “I can not express how happy our food bank customers have been to get these extra items to make a good meal for their family. One special item we were able to get this week with Kroger’s sale was cereal like Fruit Loops and others that all children love.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
radionwtn.com
Low Turnout In Obion County Early Voting
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Elections Administrator Leigh Ann Schlager said the turnout during the Early Voting period in Obion County was low, even with a race for County Mayor and District Attorney on local ballots. “Our turnout was lower than both the August 2014 and August 2018 elections,” she...
radionwtn.com
Election Coverage To Be Broadcast, Livestreamed Live Thursday Night
Paris, Tenn.–Our Election Coverage will be live on the air and on Facebook Thursday night, August 4. We’ll be broadcasting live on WLZK 94.1 and you can listen to it on our news website at www.radionwtn.com. We also will be livestreaming our election coverage on all three of our Facebook pages: WENK/WTPR, WHNY/WLZK and on Radio NWTN.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
WBBJ
SUV, semi-truck involved in crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a large presence of first responders at the scene of wreck Friday evening. Our crew at the scene on Country Club Lane in north Madison County, where an SUV and 18-wheeler were both seen with extensive damage. We reached out to local authorities...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
Houston County's struggling hospital has a new owner starting Aug. 1
Since 2010, at least 13 hospitals in rural areas of Tennessee have closed, forcing residents in those communities to drive long distances to seek basic medical treatment.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Deputies Seek Subject Wanted On Murder Charge
Obion County, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject who has failed to appear on a charge of Second Degree Murder. Jeffery Brent Davis, age 42, of Kenton, is currently wanted for Failure to Appear out of Obion County Circuit Court following his release orders.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
wkms.org
Mayfield Rebuilds holds public meeting to update community on recovery process
Mayfield Rebuilds met Thursday night to update the Graves County community on what they’re working on and where their efforts are focused as they continue to help the city recover from December’s devastating tornado outbreak. Formed out of a series of public meetings earlier this year where community...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Freedom Forum To Feature Gatlin Brothers, Bret Baier
Union City, Tenn. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation that works to foster First Amendment freedoms for all, will host its inaugural First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. Visitors to the park will discover fun, freedom and fellowship, and explore the rights that Americans treasure. The festival will include a variety of family-friendly, First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts and conversations. Admission to the park on the day of the festival is FREE with registration.
Comments / 4