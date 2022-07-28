Judge Snyder: “We Don’t Want People To Fall Between The Cracks Here”

Paris, Tenn.–A second shopping trip was made this week by Henry County Food Bank volunteers using gift cards that were purchased by shoppers at Kroger’s in its Virtual Food Drive. Volunteers were again able to purchase fresh food to go with the canned goods supplied by the Food Bank. A special thanks to Henry County Sheriff Sergeant Brent Smith who brought inmates Ray Fitzgerald and Kyle Davis to help unload the food and store it in the Food Bank. Another example of our community coming together to help others. If you missed the Virtual Food Drive and would like to contribute when you are shopping in Kroger just purchase a gift card and ask the cashier to hold it for the Food Bank. Spokesperson Deb Traver said, “I can not express how happy our food bank customers have been to get these extra items to make a good meal for their family. One special item we were able to get this week with Kroger’s sale was cereal like Fruit Loops and others that all children love.”

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO