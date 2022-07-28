Bull City Ciderworks holding soft opening on Friday in Wilmington

www.wwaytv3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington businesses react to increased parking rates in downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It officially to park in downtown Wilmington. Higher rates went into effect on Monday, August 1. Some businesses fear the new fees could impact the number of people shopping at their stores. The price to park at the meters in downtown Wilmington went up by...
NC conservancy staff stays overnight with stranded dolphin to help animal in final hours
Bald Head Island, N.C. — Staff members and interns for the Bald Head Island Conservancy (BHIC) are being commended for staying with a stranded dolphin overnight during the animal's final hours. The male dolphin was found by himself in a malnourished state along the southern part of Bald Head...
whqr.org
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
WECT
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is raising downtown parking rates on August 1st. Street parking will now cost two dollars per hour, and if you are planning on parking in the 2nd Street or Market Street parking decks, only the first 30 minutes will be free instead of 90 minutes free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The city of Southport is working to protect the town’s historical character
Southport, NC (WWAY)– Development of new property in Southport could face stricter construction rules and regulations in efforts to preserve the city’s historic charm. The city is full of historic cemeteries, homes, and buildings. Mayor Jo Pat Hatem says that for him, establishing a historic district is in...
Bee Hive store set for move
The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will re
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
wraltechwire.com
Report: Homeowners in Charlotte, Wilmington, Triad making record profits on sales
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – It’s not just homeowners in the Triangle who are selling homes at record profits. The Charlotte metropolitan region ranked fifth among all U.S. metro regions with populations of more than one million residents for the largest annual increase home sale prices, up 24.2% upon the sale of their home, according to a new ATTOM report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pacon teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Shallotte
Shallotte, NC (WWAY)– A national company which has a local location in Brunswick County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to give back to the community. Pacon worked with Habitat For Humanity on Saturday to build a home in Shallotte for people in need. Pacon is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council discusses initiative that would help residents develop digital skills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Following an agenda briefing on Monday morning, the Wilmington City Council discussed a new initiative that will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and will connect residents with jobs. The initiative is called the Wilmington Digital Bridge. It’s expected to create digital skills...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Reba from the Pender County Humane Society
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Reba, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Volunteers pulled Reba from the Pender County Animal Shelter in May. Now she is looking for an active household and a yard to run around in. According to volunteers, Reba absolutely loves people. In addition, she is also a massive fan of water, treats, and tennis balls.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport city leaders are in agreement to reject the Indigo Phase II proposal
Southport, NC (WWAY)– The Southport planning board has rejected the Phase II proposal for the Indigo Plantation unanimously. Indigo Plantation is a proposed new development by Bald Head Island limited and developing partners which would bring roughly five hundred new homes to the area. a project this size would nearly double the population of Southport, which locals think would not help preserve the historic charm of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, August 2, to appropriate funds totaling in $2,430,400 to install two traffic signals and pedestrian signs at the intersections of South 3rd Street on both Orange Street and Ann Street. NCDOT Division Traffic...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town Creek 8U Dixie Youth Team one win away from World Series Championship
TOWN CREEK, N.C. (WWAY) – One Brunswick County Dixie team has a make-or-break game tomorrow for the World Series in Dothan, Alabama. The 8U coach pitch team won the D2 State championship. So far at the World Series, they have defeated South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida. Monday, they beat...
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach mother-daughter duo open mermaid, shark themed business for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Mermaids and sharks are out in North Myrtle Beach!. Kids can become mermaids or sharks as a mermaid instructor guides them through fun water activities. Mermaid Adventure Swim is a mother/daughter business that grew out of the daughter's love for mermaids. "We go...
WECT
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Carol Woollery had a very unpleasant surprise when she went to run an errand with her daughter last week. As they pulled out of their gravel driveway in Boiling Spring Lakes, they noticed an extremely large alligator hanging out in their next door neighbor’s yard.
The State Port Pilot
Aldermen set special August 3 meeting on Indigo project
The City of Southport will hold a special town hall meeting focused on the Indigo Plantation Phase 2 Project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at the Southport Community Building located at 223 E. Bay St. This event is not the official public hearing regarding Indigo Phase 2, but it...
WECT
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
Comments / 0