Retro Austin-area drive-in movie theater premieres on the market at $4 million

Austin's Via 313 finally unboxes long-awaited San Antonio location
Via 313 is following the trend of Austinites moving to San Antonio. On Monday, August 1, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we say first because CultureMap...
Lake Travis glass house hits market for $1.2 million, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Unique Lake Travis glass home featured on HGTV hits market for $1.2 million. An impeccable home on a seemingly "impossible" lot, once featured on HGTV.
Austin mourns the passing of iconic radio host John Aielli
An Austin icon has passed away. Longtime KUT and KUTX radio personality John Aielli died on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 76. “John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly in a releases. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”
Austin's Penfold Theater Company announces classics-packed 15th season
It’s hard to determine the classics in art, especially in a place undergoing as much change as Austin. In the realm of theater, made to exist outside of its provenance, Penfold Theater Company has Austin covered. The company announced its 15th season on July 26, centering on “reimagined classic stories.”
New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen
Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
There's a heavy dose of nostalgia in this crop of must-attend events and shows. See The Shins live or catch Third Eye Blind with special guests Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad in concert. For those who prefer some mystique, Banksyland has added three days to its exhibition schedule. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Busy Austin taco bar continues expansion with 2 new locations
Taco Flats isn’t a place, it’s a state of mind. Here’s proof: On July 25, the Austin taco purveyors announced plans for two new locations, having purchased Riata Bar and Grill in Northwest Austin and Castro’s Bar & BBQ in Lakeway. The Northwest Austin location will...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Famous kimchi fries spice up South Austin
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Since there are never, under any circumstances, enough kimchi fries in this world,...
Slide into San Antonio for real mouthwatering eats and true historic sites
When you think of San Antonio, you may immediately remember the Alamo. But in addition to that legendary Texas landmark, there’s so much more that makes this authentic city memorable. Awash in Old World charm and a melting pot of culture, San Antonio is a kaleidoscope of history, food,...
Water flow stops completely at popular Jacob's Well swimming hole
KVUE — Jacob's Well is one of the state's most popular swimming holes, known for its cool springs and underwater cave. But the ongoing drought conditions in Central Texas have halted the Wimberley-area hot spot's water flow. The Facebook page for Jacob's Well posted an update on Wednesday, July...
Stop in Seguin for plenty of pecans and heart-pumping thrill rides
About forty minutes east of San Antonio lies Seguin, which stakes its claim to the world’s largest pecan — and has the monument outside the historic courthouse to prove it. Fittingly, there’s a nutcracker museum in town, too (more on that below). Seguin's small-town vibe is balanced...
Brazilian-style pizza chain brings unlimited slices to first Austin location
What if we told you you never have to face that last-piece-of-pizza feeling again? At Dallas-born Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, servers operate in a Brazilian rodízo style, bringing slices to anyone who waves them down. (And don’t rush to gatekeep “authentic” pizza; Brazil’s Italian consulate claims 11 percent of Italians outside of Italy.) This Dallas treasure is opening an outpost in Austin on Monday, July 25, in the space that used to belong to Provision Dining House.
Pioneering Austin Indian restaurant reopening after year-long closure
More than a year after announcing its closure, Rainey Street’s impeccably draped Indian restaurant G’raj Mahal has risen. Led by Ben Runkle — founder of high-end butcher shop Salt & Time — under the umbrella of the Present Tense Hospitality brand, a new G’raj Mahal will open in East Austin in late 2022.
Austin Animal Center seeks fosters and adopters as eviction cases rise
KVUE — An already overcrowded Austin Animal Center is again asking for the public's help and is encouraging those willing to foster or adopt pets in need. Over the weekend, the shelter took in more than 40 small dogs after their owner was reportedly evicted from their residence. "We...
Austin housing market reports skyrocketing inventory and cooling prices this summer
Relief is on the horizon in the red-hot Austin housing market, according to the latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors. The June 2022 market report highlights a 218 percent year-over-year increase in the number of active listings in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, growing the area's housing inventory to 2.1 months — a level not seen since November 2019.
Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows
KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Seafood truck hosts splashy grand opening
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. As promised in June, Austin’s top seafood truck Huckleberry is kicking off its...
7 exciting activities you must do while in Bastrop County
Your gateway to outdoor adventure and Texas charm is via a getaway to Bastrop County, which is located just a few miles southeast of Austin in the heart of the Lost Pines region. Here are seven ways to maximize your time in this stunning section of the Hill Country. 1....
Magical views surround this custom-built hilltop Austin home
The lowdown: Imagine waking up to a glorious sunrise overlooking Austin’s natural beauty from one of its highest hilltops. Later, a refreshing rainstorm rolls in, leaving a vivid rainbow arched across the sky. At the close of the day, you stand in awe on the back patio, watching the colors morph as the sun sets and a luminous full moon rises from the front porch.
