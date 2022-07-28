Paul Milliken dares to try Hampton and Hudson's hot wing challenge

www.fox5atlanta.com
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
fox5atlanta.com
Bar, club owners communicate with cops during 'Training Day' event
Mayor Andre Dickens has a goal of reducing crime related to nightlife in Atlanta. Police and business owners meet face-to-face in hopes of strengthening partnerships and safety.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Checkers in Atlanta fails with 49; 5Church in Buckhead scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, management at a fast-food restaurant is still cleaning up after failing a health inspection. Checkers scored 49-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mold-like growth on sliced tomatoes. Plus, there were flies in the kitchen and debris on utensils. And an employee was seen smoking outside and then failed to wash their hands before serving food.
Atlanta Magazine
How Eric Mack transformed his East Lake yard into one of Atlanta’s best pop-up plant shops
The Kai Garden doesn’t have a retail storefront, an ecommerce site, or even regular business hours. Yet the grounds of Eric Mack’s East Lake residence are home to a sprawling one-man nursery and pop-up shop with one of the city’s best selections of rare and unusual plants.
thecitymenus.com
Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall
Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
qudach.com
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Meet Sitka and Nezuko, the kitty duo. The 4-year-old sisters that have to be adopted together. While Sitka lost an eye, that doesn't hinder her as the duo loves belly rubs and cuddles. For more information, dial (770) 428-5678 to get in contact with the Humane Society of Cobb County.
You Can Rent This Charming 4-Bedroom House In East Atlanta For Less Than $1.8K/Month
This adorable home for rent in East Atlanta is a steal. The four-bed, one-bathroom single-family vacant home is listed for $1,755/month and is move-in ready. According to Zumper, the median rental price for a four-bedroom home in the East Atlanta neighborhood is $2,800. This means 1876 Flat Shoals Road SE...
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.
‘I lost my best friend’: Wife says feud led up to neighbor shooting, killing her spouse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shant’e Bellamy, the wife of Jae Bellamy, wants to know what her wife said or did to make her next-door neighbor pull out a gun and shoot her. Morrow Police say Jae Bellamy was shot by her 37-year-old neighbor Jamilah Garcia Lopez on July 28.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting at Atlanta grocery store
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta grocery store. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at Tanner's Grocery Store on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was shot at the grocery store and fled to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Stone Mountain woman to celebrate 109th birthday
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain woman is preparing to celebrate a major milestone: her 109th birthday. Relda Mackins will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Aug. 7. Born in 1913 in Jellico, Tennessee, Relda was raised in Kentucky. After graduating from school, she moved to Detroit to learn cosmetology and joined the Alpha Chi Pi Omega sorority.
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
