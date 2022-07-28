Juveniles accused of fighting with police in Rockland

wgme.com
WGME
Missing Livermore Falls teen found safe
LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- A multi-day search for a missing girl came to a happy conclusion Monday night. The 16-year-old girl with autism had been missing in the Livermore Falls area since Saturday, but after a massive community effort, she was found. She was found about a mile from her...
WGME
Auburn's newest K-9 officer helps make first arrest
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department's newest K-9 is already protecting the community. Police say they responded to Turner Street for a female who said she was assaulted during a domestic dispute. The suspect fled into the woods once he knew police were on their way. K-9 "Brick" and...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
WGME
Silver Alert issued for missing Livermore Falls teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME)--- The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Asia Brown of Livermore Falls. Police say she has high functioning autism and takes medication. Asia is 5’4”, 140 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Her father discovered her missing around 6:30...
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
WGME
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
wabi.tv
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
WGME
Multiple people hurt in Augusta crash
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Multiple people are hurt after an SUV hit another SUV and then struck two pedestrians in Augusta on Wednesday. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Western Avenue near Crossings Way. According to police, a Toyota SUV, driven by a 54-year-old Augusta woman, rear-ended a Honda SUV,...
WGME
Maine fire departments face drought, volunteer and heat challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A brush fire in Harpswell is now under control after days of burning in the Long Reach area. Although it is under control, there is still concern with the area in a moderate drought. "Because it's so dry, once it gets into the root system, it can...
Maine Police Officer Injured Tuesday Morning During Altercation At Walmart
Police officers in Maine and all around the country put their lives and their safety on the line every single day to serve and protect the communities that they live and work in. According to WABI TV 5, a Maine police officer was injured on Tuesday morning during a welfare...
WGME
Man driving truck with wheel that killed state trooper in 2019 will admit responsibility
(BDN) -- A Patten man will admit to responsibility in the 2019 death of a Maine State Police detective who was killed by the wheel of a logging truck trailer after he stopped to help a motorist along I-95 in Hampden, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.
WGME
Lewiston non-profit forced to find new home
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A non-profit that saves reusable resources from going into landfills and helps other organizations is facing eviction. The director of "Share Center" says the organization helps support the environment, education and the economy. But now, the city of Lewiston is telling them to be out of their...
Boy accused of killing Mount Vernon girl has been identified
MOUNT VERNON, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General on Monday identified the boy accused of killing 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mount Vernon. Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder in the case. He and McLaughlin reportedly knew each other, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
wabi.tv
Vehicle catches fire blocking northbound traffic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -According to Maine State Police, the passing lane is now open but traffic is backed up. The incident happened at 5:50 am at mile marker 179 Northbound. The fire is out and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were...
WGME
Road work to cause delays in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Fortin Way off College Street in Lewiston is expected to be closed starting Monday as part of the Jepson Brook drainage project. Temporary traffic signals will be operational throughout duration of the work, which is expected to last throughout the month of August. Drivers are encouraged to...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
WMTW
Dennis Dechaine case: More DNA testing ordered in 1988 murder of 12-year-old babysitter
BOWDOIN, Maine — A judge is ordering more DNA testing to be conducted in one of Maine's most notorious crimes. Dennis Dechaine was convicted for the 1988 murder of 12-year-old babysitter Sarah Cherry. Dechaine kidnapped, tortured, sexually assaulted and strangled Cherry in the woods of Bowdoin on July 6,...
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
WMTW
Sharks spotted along Maine coast, including one popular beach
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Multiple people have spotted sharks along the Maine coast, including one popular beach. Popham Beach State Park is back open to swimmers Thursday, one day after a confirmed sighting by a surfer of an 8- to 10-foot-long shark. The beach was closed to swimmers about 6 p.m.
