Jensen Weir one of eight new arrivals in line to start for Morecambe

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Jensen Weir will be available for Morecambe’s Sky Bet League One opener against Shrewsbury.

The Brighton loanee can fight for a place in the Shrimpers’ midfield, having made a season-long switch from the south coast.

Southampton loanee Caleb Watts can add further steel to Derek Adams’ midfield set-up too.

The likes of Donald Love and Farrend Rawson are also in line for competitive debuts, with

having made eight additions so far this summer.

Julien Dacosta can make his competitive bow for Shrewsbury at wing-back.

The Coventry loanee has made the switch for the coming campaign, with manager Steve Cotterill already impressed.

Dacosta’s arrival could prove timely this weekend, with Elliott Bennett a doubt due to a knock.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley could also start – another to make the move from Coventry but on a permanent deal.

