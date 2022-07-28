Unknown elderly woman falls asleep in child’s room: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

www.cleveland.com
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Inmate found dead in Orient prison cell
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the death of a prisoner at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient. Initial reports say that 25-year-old Trevor Barr was discovered dead in his cell from an “apparent suicide”. Investigators have not disclosed the...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Police Called When 3-Year-Old Found Alone in Streets
Nelsonville – Police were called after a good samaritan found a young child running around in the streets in Nelsonville. According to the police on 07/29/2022 Officers responded to Scott St for a report of a juvenile-related complaint/concern. The caller reported a 3-year-old juvenile running around in the street unsupervised.
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police: woman dies after shooter opens fire near party in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for one or more shooters who fired into a crowd of people Friday night, killing a woman. Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Fariwaood Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Police Save K9 and Parrot from Abandoned Feces Filled Home
Nelsonville – Police were called to an abandoned home by a concerned neighbor and police were shocked by what they found. According to police on 07/28/2022, 04:02AM Officers responded to Burr Oak Blvd for a report of an animal-related complaint. The caller reported hearing a dog whining coming from a vacant apartment. Neighboring tenants advised that they believed the previous tenant moved out approximately a week prior and abandoned the dog.
Teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday in Jackson County. According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:03 p.m. on Ohio Route 327 near Mile Post 8. Rogan Vickers, 19, of Wellston, drove off the right side of the road in his […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
'Jeepmas in July' benefits recovering hit-skip victim Pete Baumann
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On April 9, 2020, Pete Baumann was driving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Madison County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, another driver was headed in the same direction and forced Baumann’s car into the path of a commercial truck. The...
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WKRC
2 teens charged in murder of elderly man found in hand-dug grave
CLINTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRC) - Two Alabama teens are charged in the murder of an elderly man. 71-year-old Thomas Creel's body was found May 5 inside "what appeared to be a hand-dug grave" at a cemetery, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The incident was considered suspicious, because the...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Shots Fired, Man with Gun at Trackside in Ashville
Ashville – A man reported with a gun has fired at least one shot either inside or outside the Trackside bar in Ashville. According to early reports around 2:30 am on Saturday the gunshot rang out, and police were called to the scene. The fire department has been asked to stage in the area.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Vehicle Stolen Possibly by Notorious Group
Fairfield – Another vehicle has been stolen and could have been stolen by the infamous Kia boys. Car thieves all over the country have targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles after social media videos from a group called the “Kia Boys” provided instructions on stealing cars. Since then juveniles have been stealing cars throughout Columbus and it now may have moved south.
