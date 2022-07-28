ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro general manager responds to woman’s account of sexual harassment at Foggy Bottom station

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The general manager of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) described what happened to a woman at one Metro station as “despicable.”

Randy Clarke tweeted a response to a TikTok video that was shared on Twitter .

In the video, the woman fights back tears as she recounts the incident she said took place on was on the platform at Foggy Bottom. She said a man sexually harassed her while she was waiting for her train. She said the tried to get away from her and he followed her, using crude language, telling her she was “disgusting” and a “whore.”

New GM heading up Metro

The woman said she called police twice and contacted Metro’s non-emergency number, but she didn’t receive any help. She also said she received no help from other people on the platform. She said the entire time, the man made statements about raping her and told her to sit on his lap.

As far as the 20 or so people on the platform went, the woman explained, “Most of them were men. About 90% of them were men, and I said, ‘You all here this. Why aren’t you doing anything?…These men just ganged up on me and they turned it on me and they told me Why don’t you just go away?'”

She said everyone watched her cry until a woman gave her a hug.

The woman concluded by describing this type of situation as a systemic problem with Metro and that some women don’t feel comfortable taking the train to work.

“I hope some change can come from this,” she said.

Clarke’s tweeted to response to the video said:

I’m just now able to reply about this incident. Completely despicable and unacceptable in any form. On behalf of Metro I am sorry this happened.

