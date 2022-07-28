Celebrate foundation of dairy -- Wisconsin's producers

impact601.com
Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!
Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets. Nationally the number of farmers markets is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The most recent estimate in 2017 suggested there were 308 farmers markets in Wisconsin alone – and that was prior to COVID. The pandemic increased interest in farmers markets among consumers and farmers alike.
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
wpr.org
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
majorleaguefishing.com
High School Fishing – Mississippi River at La Crosse – Weigh-in (7/30/2022)
LA CROSSE, Wis. – Watch the weigh-in from the High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing event from the Mississippi River on July 30, 2022. View the results of this event here.
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
townandtourist.com
Top 40 Best Camping Spots in Wisconsin (Near the Dells & State Parks)
Wisconsin is a popular camping location due to its abundance of breathtaking natural attractions, including roaring waterfalls, limestone cliffs, and vibrant meadows. The Badger State has a wide variety of scenic parks and landscapes. Additionally, there are a lot of campgrounds close to or inside these parks where you can enjoy a nice vacation.
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’
The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
