Celebrate foundation of dairy -- Wisconsin's producers

By Lynn Grooms lgrooms@madison.com
 4 days ago
Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!

Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets. Nationally the number of farmers markets is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The most recent estimate in 2017 suggested there were 308 farmers markets in Wisconsin alone – and that was prior to COVID. The pandemic increased interest in farmers markets among consumers and farmers alike.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WSAW

New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect

New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
townandtourist.com

Top 40 Best Camping Spots in Wisconsin (Near the Dells & State Parks)

Wisconsin is a popular camping location due to its abundance of breathtaking natural attractions, including roaring waterfalls, limestone cliffs, and vibrant meadows. The Badger State has a wide variety of scenic parks and landscapes. Additionally, there are a lot of campgrounds close to or inside these parks where you can enjoy a nice vacation.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1

The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’

The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
WISCONSIN STATE

