New London powers to Leger favouritism in Gordon Stakes victory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UI8ID_0gwAuMzN00

New London was promoted into St Leger favouritism following a resounding success in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Seen as Godolphin’s premier Derby horse before disappointing at Chester, his career is now well and truly back on track.

Successful in handicap company at Newmarket last time out, the Dubawi colt was back up in grade for this Group Two – which was run at a strong gallop thanks to the exploits of West Wind Blows and Al Qareem.

Briefly William Buick was a bit tapped for toe as the speed increased three furlongs out, but as the front runners started to tread water New London and Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal were left in front.

Ryan Moore dropped his whip on Hoo Ya Mal, but it made little difference as the 6-4 favourite pulled clear. Deauville Legend, winner of the Bahrain Trophy, pipped Ho Ya Mal for second.

The winner is now around 3-1 for the final Classic of the season, which his trainer Charlie Appleby won last year with Hurricane Lane.

“He went from winning a novice at Newmarket to being Derby favourite which takes a bit of doing, but at Chester it just didn’t happen,” said Buick.

“Yes, the ground was bad and that was a factor, but Charlie has done a great job in bringing him back.

“New London has achieved more than Secret State (Wednesday’s winner who is also in the St Leger). That was a deep Gordon field with the Derby second. He has passed the test and Secret State is up and coming – let’s see if he can do it.”

Alex Merriam, Appleby’s assistant, said: “He’s done nothing, but improve. It wasn’t the greatest run in the trial, after which Charlie felt he should miss the Derby.

“He’s not in the Voltigeur, so we will let the dust settle and see how he is next week before making a plan.

“Of our Leger horses he’s the only one that’s won a Group race while the others have won handicaps. He’s also a Dubawi, and they tend to improve.”

He's in the English and Irish Legers. We'll see how he is tomorrow and Gai is in charge.

George Boughey, trainer of Hoo Ya Mal, who has the ultimate aim of the Melbourne Cup, said: “It was good. Hoo Ya Mal was a work in progress. He has to try to run two miles in the Melbourne Cup and that is his aim at the end of the year. Ryan Moore was happy, Gai Waterhouse (next trainer) was happy and he is still learning.

“He was raw going into the Derby and he still raw now. I think New London was highly thought of in the spring and Deauville Legend is a good horse – that is a high level of form.

“Ryan did touch on losing his whip. He is a horse who needs encouragement, he has run a gallant race, especially without any help probably in that sort of level. Ryan was happy and he has lots of maturing still to do.

“He’s in the English and Irish Legers. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and Gai is in charge. The main thing is he has been bought to go to Australia and we’re lucky to have a horse in his yard, but he is not my horse, he is Gai’s and that’s the fundamental part of it.”

newschain

The Foxes swoops to claim Goodwood spoils

Andrew Balding landed the British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes at Goodwood for the second year running as The Foxes hunted down Richard Hannon’s Classic to open his account at the third attempt. The Kingsclere handler took the corresponding race 12 months ago with subsequent Irish Guineas third...
SPORTS
newschain

Bethell eyeing Dubai campaign for Regional

Ed Bethell could be looking forward to a winter in Dubai with Regional, following the bargain-buy’s fast-finishing third in the Stewards’ Cup on Saturday. The four-year-old advertised the Middleham Moor yard’s good form when staying on stoutly to chase home Commanche Falls in Goodwood’s six-furlong sprint, finishing a length and a half behind the winner, despite jockey Ryan Moore not enjoying the easiest passage.
WORLD
newschain

Osborne hoping Dettori can light up Racing League

Jamie Osborne is looking to make the most of a motivated Frankie Dettori, while also attempting to not lose too many friends in his role as the West and Wales team manager when the Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday night. This year there will be 42 races over...
SPORTS
newschain

Voce claims Ballyhane victory for Joseph O’Brien

Voce Del Palio claimed a surprise victory in the lucrative Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas. A field of 24 juveniles went to post for the €300,000 feature, with impressive course-and-distance winner Apricot Twist the 5-2 favourite to provide Ger Lyons, Colin Keane and Juddmonte with back-to-back victories following the success of the high-class Sacred Bridge 12 months ago.
WORLD
