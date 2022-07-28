Chris Rock On Will Smith’s Oscar Slap: “I’m Not A Victim” But “That Sh*t Hurt”

The “Star Wars” movies have always been ubiquitous with groundbreaking special effects. But since the Prequel trilogy from the early 2000s, that pioneering use of effects has been mainly in digital production. More recently, that means the use of “Volume,” an ultra-HD video wall that allows in-camera effects and creates immersive digital environments for actors to work in. Want to know why “The Mandalorian,” “The Book Of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” all look the same? That’s the reason.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO