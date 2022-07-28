William J. Chrystal, Poland, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.

