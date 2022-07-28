William J. Chrystal, Poland, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Joseph DiPanfilo, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo. Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for...
27 First News
Darrel George Valentine, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel George Valentine, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Petersburg Saturday morning, July 30, 2022. Mr. Valentine was born on February 19, 1943, in Petersburg, a son of George Washington and Edith Armela (Gebhardt)Valentine. A Springfield Local High School graduate, Darrel earned a...
27 First News
John R. Ramun, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Ramun, 76, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic. John was born May 6, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Michael Ramun and Louise V. Ramun. He was a 1964 graduate of Rayen High School. In 1973 John founded an...
27 First News
Jack E. Cook, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Cook, Sr., age 87, of East Palestine, passed peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on December 27, 1934, in Climax, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Samuel and Annabelle Boyer Cook. Jack was a veteran...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Robert W. Martin, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Martin, 61, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born December 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Woodrow Wilson...
27 First News
Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, 55, died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born July 16, 1967 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Clair A. and Zelda “Maxine” Erb Barr and was a lifelong area resident. Ronnie...
27 First News
Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Dorothy Ann Gonda, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Dorothy Ann Gonda, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at Wickshire Poland on Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022. Dorothy was born April 9, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Christina (Bakus) Korchnak and was a lifelong area resident. She attended Jackson...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, 87, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California. Catherine was born July 31, 1934, in McDonald, the daughter of the late Tony Piowarsy and...
27 First News
Kelly Robert Baker, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kelly Robert Baker, 55, of Minnesota, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Allina Health Center in Faribault, Minnesota. Mr. Baker was born February 2, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Deborah A. McCray. He was a graduate of South...
27 First News
Marnie Murphy, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marnie Murphy, 53, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born September 17, 1968, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Patricia Flynn Murphy. Marnie graduated from Canfield High School in 1986 and went on to...
27 First News
Richard James Hanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Hanson, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Hugh James Hanson and Miriam (Krahl) Hanson. On November 4, 1978, he married Linda...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.
27 First News
Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, age 89, of Warren passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1933, to the late Dewey and Retta Simons Greenwalt. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmothe and sister. She enjoyed spending time with...
27 First News
Clarissa Jean Means, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Clarissa...
27 First News
Beverly Ann Edwards, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Wilson) Edwards, 86, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge. She was born in Girard, Ohio, to Ernest and Alma (Morrow) Wilson on December 7, 1935. She was employed as an aide at Northside Maternity, Briarfield...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Ann L. Esarco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann L. Esarco, 92, died early Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hampton Woods Nursing Center. Ann was born January 17, 1930 in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of Anthony and Theresa (Fusco) Bonace. On June 5, 1948, Ann married Alex Esarco and they celebrated 66 years...
27 First News
Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver 70, Campbell, Ohio departed this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center. Mary was born August, 1951 a daughter of Zenith F. Lawrence, Sr. and Corrine Snelling. Mary attended Thornhill, Science Hill and...
27 First News
Jack Robert Dodds, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with...
27 First News
Betty Lou Polen Serich, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Serich, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 20, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Dean Polen and Mable Marie (Leach) Polen.
Comments / 0