Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jul. 28, 2022

UPDATE: Criminal Complaint Details Alleged Events Leading To Fatal Apple River Stabbing
ST. CROIX COUNTY -- The Court has ordered a $1M cash bond for Nicolae Miu, charged with homicide and attempted homicide following the fatal Apple River stabbing incident that occurred on July 30, 2022. Miu appeared in St. Croix County Circuit Court on August 1, 2022, regarding his criminal charges...
City Council Approves Purchase Of Building For Shell Lake Police Department
SHELL LAKE, Wis. -- The Shell Lake City Council has unanimously approved the purchase of a building for the Shell Lake Police Department. The Shell Lake Police Department, which currently has one small office inside the Shell Lake City Hall building, and a separate garage nearby, will soon have new digs in the form of their own building.
Judge Won’t Recuse Himself From Superior Police Officer Crash Case
The conditions don't warrant it. That's the decision made by the Douglas County Circuit Court Judge assigned to deliberate the case of the Superior Police Officer "accused of being involved in a fatal traffic crash" earlier this month. According to an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall], Superior Police Sergeant...
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jul. 26, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Barron County DHHS: Covid-19 Cases On The Rise
BARRON COUNTY -- Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. It is important to remember to continue to take steps to help slow the spread. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 protects our family and friends and ensures our hospitals have the ability to help everyone who needs it. “One...
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Coon Rapids Man Dies Following Medical Emergency in Chisago County
One is dead following a reported medical emergency in Chisago County Friday afternoon. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 1:45 p.m. from a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake saying that a man on their boat was having a medical emergency and was not breathing.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
Man accused of stabbing five people while tubing on Wisconsin River identified
SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.
Polk County Issues Water Advisory For Big Butternut Lake
POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Public Health Department has issued a water advisory for Big Butternut Lake due to blue green algae blooms in the lake. Blue-green algae, technically known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams. They usually are present in low numbers. Blue-green algae can become very abundant in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that receives a lot of sunlight. When this occurs, they can form blooms that discolor the water or produce floating rafts or scums on the surface of the water.
One Dead, Four Injured in Stabbing Incident Near MN-WI Border
TOWN OF SOMERSET, WI (WSAU) — An afternoon of tubing on the Apple River near the Minnesota and Wisconsin border in St. Croix County turned dangerous for five people on Saturday. Officers were called to Somerset Township at about 3:45 for a report that five people had suffered stab...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings while tubing on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota is dead and four other people are hurt after stabbings in Somerset Saturday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the Apple River. The victims’ conditions range from serious to critical. The Sheriff said...
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
DOC: Rush City prison inmate, 26, found dead in his cell
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prison inmate was found dead last week inside of his cell. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Derrick Deangelo Catchings was discovered "unresponsive in his cell at MCF-Rush City" on the evening of July 20. He was pronounced dead about...
Family of 17-year-old killed in Apple River stabbing speaks out
SOMERSET, Wisconsin — Family members have identified the 17-year-old boy stabbed to death Saturday along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin as Isaac Schuman, a Stillwater High School honor roll student on the cusp of undertaking his senior year. KARE 11 received a statement from the family Sunday evening,...
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnett, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado, go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burnett; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Siren, or 24 miles west of Spooner, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hertel and Shell Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
