How ending premiums could threaten Montana’s Medicaid expansion

Fentanyl is devastating Midwest communities. But expanding harm reduction can be difficult
Karen Warpenberg is fighting an almost invisible enemy that’s claiming the lives of a growing number of people in her southern Indiana community: the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Ingesting a tiny amount of the drug can be lethal. But it’s not that people are seeking it out. Dealers have...
A W. Kentucky sheriff's office sets up a flood relief effort for high water victims in E. Kentucky
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department in Paducah is asking for donations to send to eastern Kentucky where as many as 30 people have died in historic flooding. Speaking during a Facebook live segment Monday, Sheriff Ryan Norman said people came to the aid of western Kentucky after last December's tornado outbreak, now it's time to give back.
National Guard members targeted by telephone scam
The Illinois National Guard is asking soldiers and airmen to be on the lookout for scam calls. Members have been targeted by a telephone scam where they are asked to send a payment over online services like Venmo or CashApp in order to receive back pay. The National Guard reminds...
