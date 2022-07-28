New details released in death of woman arrested in Hancock County

www.wrdw.com
Letitia Williams
4d ago
This Story Still Don't Add Up...Cause When they Started Putting Seatbelt On People When They Get Locked up?And When They Started Walking Off And Not Making Sure The Doors Are Close And She Did Not Have Any Scar On Her Face 4 Her To Have 2 Skull Fractured
Reply
2
Related
valdostatoday.com
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
WRDW-TV
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
Georgia woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Aiken; Graniteville woman arrested
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers have arrested a Graniteville woman in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Sunday night on Richland Avenue West in Aiken. A male pedestrian also suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident, according to a Monday news release from Aiken Public...
Body camera footage of woman who fell out of Ga. patrol car to her death released
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is releasing new body camera footage after they say a Georgia woman fell out of patrol car while being arrested. She later died from her injuries. Brianna Grier’s family is demanding answers as to how their 28-year-old loved one fell...
WRDW-TV
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Investigators on scene at apartment shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of Peach Orchard Apartments. Just after 7:30pm Saturday, deputies were called in reference to shots fired. One vehicle was found to have been struck but no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation.
No one hurt in house fire on Hawkinsville road
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire on Hawkinsville Road across from Barnes Road on highway 247. Fire Captain Gregory Beni says the home is vacant and no one was there when the fire started. The home has no utilities connected and firefighters are still investigating the cause.
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second person arrested in Richmond County kidnapping
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A second person was arrested after a kidnapping in Richmond County. 25-year-old Tatiana Mayes was arrested Friday after a kidnapping from a Family Dollar. Mayes and the other suspect, Kadarius Cheatham, allegedly drove up to the victim in a dark colored SUV, claiming that the victim shot him earlier that night. […]
wgxa.tv
Man convicted of murder for 2018 West Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting that happened on Hillcrest Avenue back in May of 2018. : Man indicted for May 2018 north Macon murder. Sellers Bell,...
ems1.com
Ga. patient dies after ambulance, log truck collision
EATONTON, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman en route by ambulance to the hospital in Eatonton Monday afternoon reportedly died from injuries she sustained when the ambulance was involved in a collision with a log truck. Authorities have determined that the EMS provider who was driving the ambulance was at...
41nbc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning barbershop shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— One man is dead and another injured after a shooting this morning just after midnight in front of the Next Level Kuts , located at 856 PioNono Avenue. Two men were shot in front of the barbershop. The first victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III was...
wgxa.tv
2 brothers shot outside Macon barbershop, 1 dies at the scene
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in front of a barbershop. The sheriff's office states that the incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 12:13 a.m. Friday. When deputies responded to the scene, they discovered the deceased body of 38-year-old...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Bibb County deputies looking for pair of theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two theft suspects. According to deputies, 49-year-old Billy Allen West is wanted for theft by taking (felony), theft by deception (felony), and violation of a superior court probation. Amber Renee Wright, 39, is wanted for theft by taking...
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
GBI releases bodycam video as Grier family hires civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump for answers in daughter's death
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:40 p.m.:. Warning: Video is graphic and may be disturbing to watch. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the bodycam video in the investigation of Brianna Grier's death. ---------- The family of Brianna Grier is asking for an independent autopsy to determine her...
Comments / 3