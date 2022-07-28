Dramatic Video Shows Small Plane Crashing Into Waters of Puget Sound Near Seattle

people.com
WATCH: Burning Truck Carrying Propane, Oxygen Tanks Explodes Near Seattle
Traffic in both lanes were shut down while firefighters battled the blaze.
q13fox.com
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
KOMO News
Man drowns in Spanaway Lake Park while trying to fix boat
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a 69-year-old man drowned Friday while trying to fix a boat propeller at Spanaway Lake Park. Witnesses say the man got into the water and did not come back up. Divers with the Pierce County Metro Dive Team and Marine Services Unit tried to find the man but were unable to locate him in their initial search Friday.
KOMO News
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
Watch: Beachgoer captures moment plane crashes into waters off Seattle
SEATTLE — An eyewitness happened to capture the dramatic moment when a small plane crashed into Washington’s Puget Sound on Tuesday. Mihai Melonari was on Alki Beach when he recorded the final moments of the plane skimming over the water before flipping upside down. In a video, that...
Seattle PD in Standoff with Suspect of Failed Burglary Attempt
Seattle, WA: During the evening of July 29, officers were called to the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South in the city of Seattle for a person who had entered a home with the intent to burglarize before finding the home occupied. The victim managed to escape. However, the suspect...
Ferry in Washington state damaged after crash into terminal
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was travelling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.” The Seattle Times reports the left top part of the vessel was crumpled. The boat was docked and by 9 a.m., the last vehicles had been brought off the boat. No information about how the crash occurred has been released.
3 Injured in Isaac Evans Park Shooting, 1 Airlifted to Hospital
Auburn, WA: Three people were shot in what has been confirmed by local news media and Auburn Police Department as a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in the 29800 block of Green River Road SE, in the city of Auburn. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at...
Ferry terminal in Seattle closed after boat crash
A ferry terminal in Seattle is out of service on Thursday after a ferry crashed into a part of the terminal that helps guide boats known as a "dolphin," according to the Washington State Department of Transportation's Twitter account for Washington State Ferries.
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
One shot in ‘unusual homicide’ in Shoreline
SHORELINE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed in Shoreline in what may have been an attempted carjacking on Friday morning. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the scene is near the 16700 block of Linden Avenue North. Sgt. Corbett Ford said a 911 call about an...
2 people injured after a hit-and-run crash in Poulsbo (Poulsbo, WA)
Two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Poulsbo. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of State Route 305 and State Route 307 (Bond Road Northeast) before 11 p.m. The early reports showed that one person stole a car off the Ferry Wenatchee at the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal.
KOMO News
Man steals car off Washington state ferry, crashes and leaves it behind
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A search is on for a person who stole a car off a Washington state ferry moments before a hit-and-run. Washington State Patrol said the male suspect stole a 2006 gray Audi A3 on the ferry Wenatchee at the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday evening around 11 p.m.
KOMO News
Smokey Point rest area on I-5 closed due to issues with homeless campers
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Homeless campers led to the closure of a popular rest area on I-5 and now a plan is being drawn up to keep the facility from being overrun again. The Smokey Point rest area in Arlington has been shut-down since July 18 so WSDOT can work with Washington State Patrol to keep people from staying beyond posted parking limits.
KOMO News
Two suspects taken into custody after armed robbery at Bonney Lake Safeway
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery with a handgun at a grocery store Thursday morning in Pierce County. At 8:50 a.m., police responded to the Safeway located in the 21300 block of SR 410 in Bonney Lake, where the suspect had already drove off, according to police. While on the scene, the uninjured victim pointed out the suspect vehicle driving past the scene.
'I see him as my hero': Couple marries just 5 days after surviving Bothell plane crash
BOTHELL, Wash. — Their love story took flight years ago, but it was cemented on a Bothell street. The small plane Allen Kang and his fiancée Rosseana Morales were traveling in crash-landed after losing its engine on July 20 in Bothell. "The engine was gone," said Kang, who...
KOMO News
Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave
As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
q13fox.com
Former D1 football player arrested for Pierce County armed robberies
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a former Division 1 football player was arrested for two armed robberies in Western Washington. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have been searching for 25-year-old Elu Aydon since April. On April 15, Pierce County deputies were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery...
auburn-reporter.com
Man shot in Auburn parking lot
At 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, Auburn police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Road where they found a man had been shot at least once. According to police, prior to the shooting, the victim and his friend were standing in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up to the pair. A man in the car spoke with the victim before shooting him and driving off, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Comments / 2