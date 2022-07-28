Dramatic Video Shows Small Plane Crashing Into Waters of Puget Sound Near Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was travelling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.” The Seattle Times reports the left top part of the vessel was crumpled. The boat was docked and by 9 a.m., the last vehicles had been brought off the boat. No information about how the crash occurred has been released.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO