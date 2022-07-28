Spurs to open 2022/23 WSL season against Man Utd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

www.90min.com
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Report: Timo Werner Return To RB Leipzig Looking 'More Likely'
With reports swirling regarding the futures of many Chelsea attackers, it seems one of them is nearing a return to the Bundesliga.
Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho comes back to haunt Spurs
Jose Mourinho enjoyed a pre-season victory over former club Tottenham thanks to Roma goal from Roger Ibanez.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd's 'unacceptable' loss to Atletico Madrid
Erik ten Hag has insisted it is 'not acceptable' for his Manchester United side to waste so many good chances following their 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Brendan Rodgers laughs off Newcastle bid for James Maddison
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers laughs off Newcastle's £40m bid for James Maddison.
Chelsea open Marc Cucurella talks after Man City negotiations stall
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton over Marc Cucurella, 90min can confirm.
Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd are 'ready' for Premier League season
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag insists team are ready for Premier League season despite pre-season results tailing off.
Gareth Bale: 'Life seems a little bit better' since joining LAFC
Above all, soccer is about enjoyment - a fact often overlooked even when it comes to the players. That was one of the main motivations behind Gareth Bale joining LAFC this summer, having seen his immensely successful tenure at Real Madrid come to a somewhat sour end. The 33-year-old still...
MLS・
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
MLS・
Roberto Firmino wants to stay at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has spoken about his Liverpool future amid ongoing background interest from Juventus.
Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.
Fulham in advanced talks over Bernd Leno transfer
Fulham are close to an agreement to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Niamh Fahey signs new Liverpool contract
Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract ahead of the 2022/23 WSL season.
Christian Eriksen reveals talks with three ex-Man Utd managers regarding move
Christian Eriksen has revealed that he discussed a potential move to Manchester United with each of the club's last three permanent managers.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Man Utd: Player ratings as Erik ten Hag suffers first pre-season defeat
Player ratings from Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd in pre-season.
Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland will score on 'another day'
Pep Guardiola reacts to Erling Haaland missing multiple chances as Man City lost Community Shield to Liverpool.
Chelsea beat Udinese XI 2-0 in friendly
Chelsea beat Udinese 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly.
