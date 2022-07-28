‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in the HBO Max Series?

Two can keep a secret… But I can’t, because the long awaited premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is officially here. A is back, and this time is out for blood against a whole new set of little liars. Brought to life by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, this slasher is like no other, as it brings a whole new twist on what it truly means to be tortured.

And can I tell you a secret? Compared to its failed predecessors, it looks quite promising, so don’t miss out. Here’s everything to know about this new series!

When Does Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Premiere on HBO Max?

Today! Not one, not two, but THREE episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

When Do New Episodes Of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Premiere?

New episodes will air on Thursdays.

How Many Episodes Are In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

There will be a whopping ten episodes in this slasher. Here is the complete episode guide!

Episode 1, “Chapter One: Spirit Week” : July 28

Episode 2, “Chapter Two: The Spirit Queen” : July 28

Episode 3, “Chapter Three: Aftermath” : July 28

Episode 4, “Chapter Four: The (Fe)male Gaze” : August 4

Episode 5, “Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home”: August 4

Episode 6, “Chapter Six: Scars” : August 11

Episode 7, “Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls” : August 11

Episode 8, “Chapter Eight: Bad Blood” : August 18

Episode 9, “Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried” August 18

Episode 10, “Chapter Ten: Final Girls” : August 18

Will Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, this reboot will not be on Netflix. Since it is an HBO Max original, it’s only available on this streaming service.