‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in the HBO Max Series?

By Sekhena Sembenu
 4 days ago
Two can keep a secret… But I can’t, because the long awaited premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is officially here. A is back, and this time is out for blood against a whole new set of little liars. Brought to life by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, this slasher is like no other, as it brings a whole new twist on what it truly means to be tortured.

And can I tell you a secret? Compared to its failed predecessors, it looks quite promising, so don’t miss out. Here’s everything to know about this new series!

When Does Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Premiere on HBO Max?

Today! Not one, not two, but THREE episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

When Do New Episodes Of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Premiere?

New episodes will air on Thursdays.

How Many Episodes Are In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

There will be a whopping ten episodes in this slasher. Here is the complete episode guide!

  • Episode 1, “Chapter One: Spirit Week” : July 28
  • Episode 2, “Chapter Two: The Spirit Queen” : July 28
  • Episode 3, “Chapter Three: Aftermath” : July 28
  • Episode 4, “Chapter Four: The (Fe)male Gaze” : August 4
  • Episode 5, “Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home”: August 4
  • Episode 6, “Chapter Six: Scars” : August 11
  • Episode 7, “Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls” : August 11
  • Episode 8, “Chapter Eight: Bad Blood” : August 18
  • Episode 9, “Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried” August 18
  • Episode 10, “Chapter Ten: Final Girls” : August 18

Will Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, this reboot will not be on Netflix. Since it is an HBO Max original, it’s only available on this streaming service.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

