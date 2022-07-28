The courage to get things done

thefulcrum.us
Onward State
Karl Shindledecker Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Penn State’s national champions continue to get better. On Saturday, Penn State wrestling picked up another commitment in its Class of 2022, as Karl Shindledecker announced his intentions to compete as a Nittany Lion. Shindledecker comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume. Through his four years at Chambersburg...
State College
Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage
To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
‘We need to think creatively.’ What could future housing, development look like in State College?
Officials say it’s a balancing game between shorter, less dense buildings, more affordable housing for non-student residents and buildings that are “of a high quality” and energy-efficient.
thesportspage.blog
Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1
Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
therecord-online.com
Keystone 12s finish third best in Pennsylvania
BRADFORD, PA – keystone 12s All-Star Manager Ben Falls had nothing but praise for the 13 members of his squad; this moments after Keystone was ousted from the state tourney in Bradford on Sunday. Keystone’s storybook season ended as Hollidaysburg avenged an earlier tourney loss with an 11-1, five-inning...
DCNR surveying visitors on their experiences in Gallitzin, Rothrock State Forests
Department Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger announced Friday that the department is resuming a partnership with Penn State University to survey visitors about their experiences in two state forests. “This visitor use monitoring project will be instrumental in providing a representative snapshot in two of our 20 state forest districts,” Shultzabarger […]
Altoona man uses new app to rent out his pool
Robert Gootz utilizes the app "Swimply" to help rent out his pool during the summer months.
Bedford, Blair set for National Night Out with community
(WTAJ) — Bedford and Blair counties are set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 to connect the community with law enforcement and first responders. The events aim to create positive connections between law enforcement/first responders and their community. The events are free and the entire county is invited to their respective Night Out. […]
State College
Mount Nittany Health Expands Primary Care with 8 New Providers
Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system announced on Friday. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health, said in...
Study finds certain lifestyle choices can help reduce dementia over time
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–New studies published in the American Academy of Neurology journal find that specific lifestyle changes can help reduce dementia risks over time. One study looked at how physical and mental activities can reduce the risks of dementia. The second study looks at ultra-processed foods and their future risks. The physical study was conducted […]
State College
Centre County Moves to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved to the medium community level for COVID-19 in the Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night as new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus increased over the last week. The county had spent the previous seven weeks at the low community level. At the medium...
46th annual Claysburg Community Days schedule
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 46th annual Claysburg Community Days is right around the corner, set to start on Aug. 13 at the Claysburg Area Community Park. Bring the whole family as Community Days will have tons of games, food, craft booths as well as softball and cornhole tournaments. There will be over 30 […]
“Pray with Tyrone for Tyrone” vigil held for recent tragedies
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A vigil will be held this week by the Christ United Methodist Church for victims of recent events. On Thursday, August 4 the vigil at the church will be held in light of several recent tragedies and events. The vigil starts at 7 p.m. Some of the events that the […]
pbrtv.com
Defunct Radio Station Tower Site for Sale
A long-dark AM radio station in northern Cambria County has listed its tower site for sale. WNCC, a station licensed to Northern Cambria borough (formerly Barnesboro) was on the air between 1950 until 2010. It went silent following the death of owner Larry Schrecongost and a failed sale afterwards. The station’s heyday was primarily the late 60’s through the 70’s, when Cambria County’s lucrative coal industry was thriving.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Annual Elk Expo returning to Elk County in August
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest elk celebration in the northeast region is returning in late August. The Elk Expo is back on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elk County Visitor Center in Benezette. The annual event features […]
Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.
Aerial black fly suppression operation underway
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large helicopter began releasing a bacterial larvicide to reduce adult black fly populations to tolerable levels on Wednesday. From July 27 until July 29., PA State Rep. Jim Rigby announced that the Bell 205 helicopter will be dispersing Vectobac 12AS, a bacterial larvicide that resembles chocolate milk, near tree […]
Clearfield County fair inching closer to start date
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The kickoff to the Clearfield county fair is getting closer and many food vendors are on their final step before opening doors on Sunday. The various food vendors are just one thing guests can look forward to at the Clearfield Fair. There will also be a full variety of entertainment […]
Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake
UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
