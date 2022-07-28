Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 502 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 13 miles northwest of Sahuarita, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Ryan AirField. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 22:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures of 98 to 103. * WHERE...Surprise Valley, Western Nevada Basin and Range, and Northern Washoe County. This includes the cities of Cedarville, Gerlach, Lovelock, Imlay, Nixon, Fallon, and Fernley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High risk of heath health impacts for much of the population, especially those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those outdoors for extended periods of time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will remain hot, limited overnight cooling will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lane County through 600 PM PDT At 530 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Belknap Springs, or 28 miles northwest of La Pine, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, up to half inch hail and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Frequent lightning is also associated with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lane County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 07:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Holtville, or 18 miles east of Imperial, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Imperial, Holtville and Alamorio. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 45 and 60. CA Route 78 between mile markers 18 and 35. CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Waseca by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Waseca The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Waseca County in south central Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mapleton, or 20 miles south of Mankato, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Minnesota Lake around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Freeborn. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures through Monday will range between 95 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington valleys and Western Columbia Basin * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern New Castle, northwestern Kent, northern Talbot, Queen Anne`s, Caroline and Kent Counties through 145 AM EDT At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Betterton to near Overton to near Shady Side. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Smyrna, Chestertown, Denton, Centreville, Romancoke, Clayton, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Rock Hall, St. Michaels, Church Hill, Millington, Sudlersville, Betterton, Goldsboro and Queen Anne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Weber and northeastern Box Elder Counties through 1130 PM MDT At 1050 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of Willard to near North Ogden. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Brigham City, Tremonton, North Ogden, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Bear River City, Corinne, Howell, South Willard, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City, Garland, Honeyville, Elwood, Deweyville and Penrose. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 348 and 383. Interstate 84 between mile markers 36 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Caldwell; Crittenden; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Pope, Livingston, southwestern Crittenden, southern Caldwell, Marshall and Lyon Counties through 215 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Joy to 7 miles west of Eddyville to 7 miles south of Princeton. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. A retired NWS employee reported estimated 45 MPH winds as this line moved through the Lakes area just north of Eddyville at 108 AM CDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Burna around 125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Calvert City, Benton and Land Between The Lakes Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 18 and 57. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 35 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN ON TUESDAY .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640 AND OR642 There are currently isolated thunderstorms in northern Harney County that should diminish around midnight. Thunderstorms on Tuesday will be isolated. The Red Flag Warning is no longer in effect.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Hamilton, Story, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Boone; Hamilton; Story; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Story, southeastern Webster, northeastern Boone and southern Hamilton Counties through 145 AM CDT At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Gilbert, or 10 miles northeast of Boone, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail and additional rainfall up to one inch. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways, low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks. Locations impacted include Ames, Boone, Story City, Slater, Roland, Gilbert, Iowa State Center, Boone Speedway, Dayton, Stratford, Stanhope, McCallsburg, Kelley, Randall, Pilot Mound, Fraser, Boone Municipal Airport and Ames Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 112 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN ON TUESDAY .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Stronger winds will occur in the Kittitas Valley and locally in the eastern Columbia River Gorge. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
Flood Advisory issued for Benton by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-30 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton. In northeast Oklahoma, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 829 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springdale... Rogers Bentonville... Jay Bella Vista... Lowell Pea Ridge... Gentry Gravette... Cave Springs Decatur... Colcord Highfill... Disney Springtown... Maysville Hiwasse... Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Chloeta... Miller - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness; Kootenai National Forest, Talley Lake District, fnf; Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation; Western Lolo National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. * Winds: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 18 percent
Flood Watch issued for Central Mountains, Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of Utah, including the following areas, Central Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight. Occasional rain showers with isolated thunderstorms will persist overnight, but heavy rainfall is not expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Tornado Warning issued for Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles north of Dortches, or 16 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Halifax County, including the following locations Enfield, Glenview and Medoc Mountain State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
