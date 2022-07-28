Special Weather Statement issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Caldwell; Crittenden; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Pope, Livingston, southwestern Crittenden, southern Caldwell, Marshall and Lyon Counties through 215 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Joy to 7 miles west of Eddyville to 7 miles south of Princeton. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. A retired NWS employee reported estimated 45 MPH winds as this line moved through the Lakes area just north of Eddyville at 108 AM CDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Burna around 125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Calvert City, Benton and Land Between The Lakes Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 18 and 57. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 35 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO