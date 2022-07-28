Juveniles accused of fighting with police in Rockland

fox23maine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPFO
4 charged after allegedly vandalizing Rockland school with racial slurs, swastikas
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police have charged four people after they allegedly vandalized a Rockland school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged two juveniles as well as 18-year-old Khyllie Cochran and 19-year-old Juston Hurley with aggravated criminal mischief. Police say the vandals caused extensive damage, including broken windows and derogatory graffiti, to...
wgan.com
Police continue search for Livermore Falls teen with autism
Police in Maine are searching for a missing girl with autism. Asia Brown, 16, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father says the girl was missing when he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Asia has high functioning...
WMTW
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
WPFO
Auburn's newest K-9 officer helps make first arrest
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department's newest K-9 is already protecting the community. Police say they responded to Turner Street for a female who said she was assaulted during a domestic dispute. The suspect fled into the woods once he knew police were on their way. K-9 "Brick" and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair
UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
wabi.tv
Missing Livermore Falls teen found Monday night
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls who was missing since Saturday has been found. The Maine Warden Service says Asia Brown was found safely a mile from her home at 8:00 Monday night. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteers were searching a wooded area near...
wabi.tv
Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
Four charged after incident of graffiti, damage at Rockland school
ROCKLAND, Maine — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged after an incident of graffiti and extensive damages at Oceanside High School in Rockland mid-July, police say. Two unnamed youth, as well as Khyllie Cochran, 18, and Juston Hurley, 19, were each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
WPFO
Lewiston man dies from injuries after crash in Hartford
HARTFORD (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a Lewiston man died from his injuries after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, around 10:07 a.m. Investigators determined the man's SUV was travelling east when it...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
Police use stun gun to subdue teen in Rockland parking lot
ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police reportedly used a stun gun to subdue a teen during a confrontation early Thursday morning outside the police department. Police said the teen called 911 at about 2 a.m. Thursday to say they had several guns and wanted to confront police. Officers arrived to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Teens accused of vandalizing Rockland school with graffitied racial slurs, swastikas
ROCKLAND, Maine — The Rockland Police Department has charged two teens who they say vandalized a school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged Khyllie Cochran, 18, and 19-year-old Juston Hurley for aggravated criminal mischief. Officials say extensive damage, including broken windows and graffiti, was done to the outbuilding and surrounding...
foxbangor.com
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
WPFO
Crews contain Harpswell brush fire after multiple days
HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a fire that for now is under control. The fire had been burning for multiple days. Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the brush fire on Saturday and Sunday in the Long Reach area of Harpswell. They went out...
Police seek possible witness in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Turner
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to follow up on the fatal hit-and-run that occurred July 23. The crash occurred on County Road in Turner. Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus was charged with manslaughter following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday that took the life of Tina White, 46, of Turner.
WPFO
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
foxbangor.com
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
wabi.tv
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash
BAR HARBOR– A Southwest Harbor man was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center following a single-vehicle accident on July 28. Shortly after 6 p.m, the Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive and found a 2013 Subaru that had come to rest about 75 yards into the woods.
Comments / 0