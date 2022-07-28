Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA

www.foxla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for murder
A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
1 killed, 3 injured in Paramount shooting
One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken […]
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Purported LA antifa member pleads guilty to vandalizing federal courthouse
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles woman pleaded guilty Monday to a federal vandalism charge for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse two years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen Newton, 24,...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
Long Beach bar loses liquor license months after customer allegedly involved in deadly DUI crash
A Long Beach bar that allegedly served a customer before he plowed his truck into a home, killing a man and his young daughter, has lost its license.
foxla.com
Over 40 lbs. of cocaine worth $700,000 seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A suspected drug dealer was arrested after deputies seized over 40 pounds of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $700,000 in San Bernardino County. Deputies in Grand Terrace contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, who had active warrants and was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
VIDEO: Elderly store owner opens fire on would-be robber armed with rifle in Norco
NORCO, Calif. - The owner of a store that was targeted by would-be robbers turned the tables on one of the suspects by opening fire on him in Norco. Authorities said that at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, four male suspects in a black BMW SUV attempted to rob Norco Market & Liquor, located in the 2800 block of Clark Avenue.
foxla.com
Machete-wielding man who tried to rob family member arrested: Oxnard PD
OXNARD, Calif. - A machete-wielding man who was reportedly trying to rob a family member in Oxnard over the weekend has been arrested, according to police. It happened Sunday in the 5000 block of Perkins Road near Pleasant Valley Road just before 1 p.m. The suspect, 30-year-old Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez of...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
foxla.com
Man arrested after standoff with LAPD near Hollywood Farmers' Market
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into custody Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Witnesses called police around 7:30 a.m. to report a man with a gun firing multiple shots in the 1600 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
foxla.com
Family suing Long Beach liquor store that sold to underage driver in crash that killed family of 3
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a Long Beach liquor store in connection with the deaths of a family of three killed by a hit-and-run driver on Halloween 2019. In a statement, law firm Samer Habbas & Associates, PC announced the lawsuit against...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police
PASADENA – An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead, another injured
LOS ANGELES – A 29-year-old man was killed and a man in his 40s was wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Saturday. The victim was identified by the coroner as Deantuane Giles, whose city of residence was unknown. The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday in...
Fontana Herald News
Woman allegedly attacks and injures deputy from Fontana Sheriff's Station
A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
foxla.com
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Comments / 20