Bucs C Ryan Jensen carted off at practice with knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during Thursday’s training camp practice with an apparent injury, per multiple reports.

Jensen, who just signed a three-year contract extension this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the Bucs, made the Pro Bowl last year after helping the Bucs to back-to-back playoff runs, including a Super Bowl win.

After practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media that Jensen had suffered a knee injury, but he wouldn’t know the severity until he made it into the training room (via Bucs team writer Scott Smith):

Obviously, this would be a huge loss for the Bucs if Jensen misses any significant time.