ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Caption Health, Heartbeat Health Partner to Provide Access to Cardiac Care

By Syed Hamza Sohail
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hitconsultant.net

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Teladoc Health Expands Whole-Person Primary Care Offering

– Today, Teladoc Health announced the expanded capabilities available to Primary360 users to remove barriers to access and offer comprehensive primary care that meets people where they are. – Primary360 members will now receive health plan in-network referrals and care coordination support; free, same-day medication delivery from Capsule, the leading...
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Komodo Health, Turquoise Health Partner to Better Understand Price Transparency

– Today, Komodo Health and Turquoise Health announce a partnership to bring data-driven intelligence to healthcare price transparency across the U.S. – Building on Komodo technology, Turquoise Health is strengthening the power of its platform with intelligence from the Komodo Healthcare Map. The partnership will equip Turquoise Health with information and insights to analyze patient journeys on a holistic basis to better understand the full constellation of costs associated with healthcare encounters.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Covid Clinic Expands Its Services to Offer Treatment Options, Telemedicine Consultations & Prescription Access

– Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites is expanding its core service offerings across the United States. – In partnership with Driven Care, patients will now be able to easily access treatment options, including antiviral prescription services and consultations, through its newly launched telemedicine services. Why It...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Providers#Health Disparities#Heart Failure#The Partners#Heartbeat Health Partner#Medicare Advantage
HIT Consultant

Medable Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials

– Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. – Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
HIT Consultant

Can Health Plans Lead Us Towards Data-Driven Health Equity?

The Institute for Healthcare improvement indicates that twice as many healthcare organizations cite health equity as a top priority today when compared to 2019. It may feel like the COVID-19 pandemic just made us collectively realize that health disparities exist, but they have been acknowledged in academic, government, and philanthropic spheres for over 4 decades. While I would love to debate if our collective realization was blissful ignorance or intentional avoidance, I will save those fireworks for another time and focus on the good news here – finally, we see these disparities, and finally, private organizations are making real commitments to more equitably allocate resources across communities, races, and classes. Among these committed organizations, health plans are uniquely positioned to drive real change.
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform

– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
MARKETS
HIT Consultant

5 Anti-Aging Solutions Aided by Healthcare Technology

Displaying signs of aging is a natural part of getting on in the years. But it doesn’t automatically mean that you can’t do anything to minimize or lessen the effects of aging on your face and your body. Looking and feeling youthful can have a number of obvious and not-so-obvious benefits, including staying fitter for longer and advancing your career. Thanks to the rapid advancement in healthcare technology in the last few years, there are now a number of safe ways in which you can maintain a youthful appearance and fitness. Here’s a look at five anti-aging solutions that employ cutting-edge healthcare technology to help make you stay and look more youthful.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Cleerly Raises $192M for AI-Driven Precision Heart Health Platform

– Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, announced that it has closed a Series C financing round of $192M. – This new funding, led by led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., and Fidelity Management and Research Company, brings the total raised by the fast-growing health care company to $248M, which includes its Series B round in 2021.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Quality Improvement: Eliminating the Silo Effect in Healthcare Organizations

The healthcare industry has always been under pressure to find ways to provide consistently improving patient satisfaction and outcomes in the face of a rapidly changing medical and regulatory environment. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure has only accelerated; improvement in patient outcomes now can mean the difference between viability and non-viability for a hospital system.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

WellNow Urgent Care Acquires Physicians Immediate Care

– WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers has completed the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with 55 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. WellNow currently operates 128 centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
ILLINOIS STATE
HIT Consultant

Moving Analytics Nabs $20M for Virtual & Remote Cardiac Rehab Program

an Irvine, CA-based telehealth provider of cardiovascular prevention programs raises $20M in Series A funding led by Wellington Access Ventures and Seae Ventures with participation from Philips Ventures, SteelSky Ventures, Aphelion Capital (American Heart Association’s official VC fund), Nueterra Capital, and Citi Ventures. This round brings the company’s total funding to $30M.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

GE Healthcare Launches First 5G Innovation Lab for Remote Care

– GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, inaugurated its 5G Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, India, the first for GE Healthcare across the globe. – With the advantage of massive bandwidth, high data speeds, low latency, and highly reliable connectivity, 5G has the potential to...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

6 Success Strategies as CMS Drives More Accountable Care by 2030

For the better part of a decade, the shift toward value-based care in the U.S. has been driven by the establishment of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Working to develop, test and evaluate new payment and delivery models in Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, CMMI has taken aim at improving the provider experience, generating better patient outcomes and reducing the overall cost of care.
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
961
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy