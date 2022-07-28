Caption Health, Heartbeat Health Partner to Provide Access to Cardiac Care

hitconsultant.net
Teladoc Health Expands Whole-Person Primary Care Offering
– Today, Teladoc Health announced the expanded capabilities available to Primary360 users to remove barriers to access and offer comprehensive primary care that meets people where they are. – Primary360 members will now receive health plan in-network referrals and care coordination support; free, same-day medication delivery from Capsule, the leading...
UCI Health Partners with Luna to Expand Access to Care with In-Home Outpatient Physical Therapy
– Luna, the leading provider of in-home physical therapy, has teamed up with UCI Health, to expand access to patient care by providing in-home physical therapy across Orange County, California. – With a focus on evidence-based care, UCI Health is the only academic health system in Orange County and the...
Komodo Health, Turquoise Health Partner to Better Understand Price Transparency
– Today, Komodo Health and Turquoise Health announce a partnership to bring data-driven intelligence to healthcare price transparency across the U.S. – Building on Komodo technology, Turquoise Health is strengthening the power of its platform with intelligence from the Komodo Healthcare Map. The partnership will equip Turquoise Health with information and insights to analyze patient journeys on a holistic basis to better understand the full constellation of costs associated with healthcare encounters.
Covid Clinic Expands Its Services to Offer Treatment Options, Telemedicine Consultations & Prescription Access
– Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites is expanding its core service offerings across the United States. – In partnership with Driven Care, patients will now be able to easily access treatment options, including antiviral prescription services and consultations, through its newly launched telemedicine services. Why It...
Medable Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials
– Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. – Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden...
Curana & Innovaccer Partner to Improve Outcomes for Senior Living Communities
– Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that Curana Health is partnering with Innovaccer to build a leading edge value-based care solution to support delivery of exceptional care quality at the lowest possible cost for one of healthcare’s highest risk populations: residents in senior living communities across the country.
athenahealth Alums Launches Fold Health: Digital Health Tech Stack For Primary Care
– A team of serial health tech entrepreneurs who sold their mobile EHR app to athenahealth has announced the launch of ed Fold Health, the first interoperable digital health tech stack for primary care. – Fold Health closed a round of $6M from former athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush, SkyFlow CEO...
Leveraging Telemedicine as a Workforce Multiplier for Clinicians
COVID has shown us that telemedicine is effective and easy to use. But why limit the use of virtual care to public health emergencies? With providers and clinicians under increasing strain from staffing gaps and other issues, telemedicine is a valuable solution. Telemedicine has been a crucial tool in the...
Can Health Plans Lead Us Towards Data-Driven Health Equity?
The Institute for Healthcare improvement indicates that twice as many healthcare organizations cite health equity as a top priority today when compared to 2019. It may feel like the COVID-19 pandemic just made us collectively realize that health disparities exist, but they have been acknowledged in academic, government, and philanthropic spheres for over 4 decades. While I would love to debate if our collective realization was blissful ignorance or intentional avoidance, I will save those fireworks for another time and focus on the good news here – finally, we see these disparities, and finally, private organizations are making real commitments to more equitably allocate resources across communities, races, and classes. Among these committed organizations, health plans are uniquely positioned to drive real change.
Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform
– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
5 Anti-Aging Solutions Aided by Healthcare Technology
Displaying signs of aging is a natural part of getting on in the years. But it doesn’t automatically mean that you can’t do anything to minimize or lessen the effects of aging on your face and your body. Looking and feeling youthful can have a number of obvious and not-so-obvious benefits, including staying fitter for longer and advancing your career. Thanks to the rapid advancement in healthcare technology in the last few years, there are now a number of safe ways in which you can maintain a youthful appearance and fitness. Here’s a look at five anti-aging solutions that employ cutting-edge healthcare technology to help make you stay and look more youthful.
Cleerly Raises $192M for AI-Driven Precision Heart Health Platform
– Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, announced that it has closed a Series C financing round of $192M. – This new funding, led by led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., and Fidelity Management and Research Company, brings the total raised by the fast-growing health care company to $248M, which includes its Series B round in 2021.
Quality Improvement: Eliminating the Silo Effect in Healthcare Organizations
The healthcare industry has always been under pressure to find ways to provide consistently improving patient satisfaction and outcomes in the face of a rapidly changing medical and regulatory environment. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure has only accelerated; improvement in patient outcomes now can mean the difference between viability and non-viability for a hospital system.
WellNow Urgent Care Acquires Physicians Immediate Care
– WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers has completed the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with 55 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. WellNow currently operates 128 centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
Moving Analytics Nabs $20M for Virtual & Remote Cardiac Rehab Program
an Irvine, CA-based telehealth provider of cardiovascular prevention programs raises $20M in Series A funding led by Wellington Access Ventures and Seae Ventures with participation from Philips Ventures, SteelSky Ventures, Aphelion Capital (American Heart Association’s official VC fund), Nueterra Capital, and Citi Ventures. This round brings the company’s total funding to $30M.
Northwell Invests $10M in Brightline for Virtual Pediatric Behavioral Healthcare
– Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral healthcare for children, adolescents, and families, announced a $10M investment by Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, bringing its total Series C funding to $115M. – This strategic investment and partnership will create greater access to innovative pediatric mental health...
Humanity Health Raises $6M to Advance Health Equity Through Inclusive Leadership
– Humanity Health, a New York City-based career acceleration and talent sourcing platform for underrepresented leaders in healthcare and life sciences, has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Jumpstart Nova with follow-on participation from Deerfield Management. – Humanity Health will use the new funding to expand its...
GE Healthcare Launches First 5G Innovation Lab for Remote Care
– GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, inaugurated its 5G Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, India, the first for GE Healthcare across the globe. – With the advantage of massive bandwidth, high data speeds, low latency, and highly reliable connectivity, 5G has the potential to...
FDA Clears Eko’s Heart Disease Detection AI for Adults and Pediatrics
– Today, Eko, a digital health company advancing heart and lung disease detection, has announced the FDA has issued clearance for its Eko Murmur Analysis Software (EMAS), the first and only machine learning algorithm to screen for valvular heart disease (VHD). – The next generation of Eko’s murmur detection capabilities...
6 Success Strategies as CMS Drives More Accountable Care by 2030
For the better part of a decade, the shift toward value-based care in the U.S. has been driven by the establishment of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Working to develop, test and evaluate new payment and delivery models in Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, CMMI has taken aim at improving the provider experience, generating better patient outcomes and reducing the overall cost of care.
