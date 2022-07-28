HCHC to host its annual Children’s Health Day

www.whsv.com
Related
WHSV
‘Mental Health Matters’ webinar happening Tuesday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Organizing along with other community groups such as LEAD, Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity, and Wellness will be holding a public webinar to discuss ways to access mental health care in the Valley. The panel will be led by student interns who have researched and...
WHSV
On The Road Collaborative expands after-school programming
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On The Road Collaborative supports local underserved youth through after-school resources and career experiences. In 2011, President and Founder Brent Holsinger led two grants to serve over 1,000 students in Harrisonburg. Shortly after, On The Road Collaborative was born. In 2015, Holsinger and his team launched the organization to provide interactive, community-based programming for middle and high school students in the Friendly City.
WHSV
Local salon to host annual back to school event this weekend
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year again. Students will soon be heading back to school, and a local barber shop and beauty salon is sending them back in style. Illuminating Styles, now located in Crimora, is hosting its annual back-to-school event Sunday, August 7. There will...
WHSV
Waynesboro to re-introduce plastic recycling
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro is set to re-introduce plastic recycling at the recycling center. In September, the city will start accepting number one and two plastics. Number one plastics are things like single-use drink bottles and salad dressing bottles. Number two plastics are things like household cleaning bottles and milk jugs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Planning org seeking input on Harrisonburg-Rockingham transportation projects
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transportation needs in the Harrisonburg Rockingham region are changing and officials say input from the community is needed to guide future projects. The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization (HRMPO) is the regional transportation planning organization that supports the City of Harrisonburg, the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton,...
WHSV
Stuff the Bus returns for tax-free weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of school is just around the corner, as is Virginia’s tax-free weekend, which means the United Way is collecting school supplies at Walmart locations across the Valley for the annual Stuff the Bus. WHSV is partnering with the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, the Rockingham...
WHSV
Waynesboro Schools hold Back-to-School Bash
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new school year will begin in just a few weeks for many valley students. Waynesboro Schools are doing their part to make the transition to a new school year as seamless as possible for students and families. ”We hope to remove any barriers that families...
WHSV
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Mill Creek Church of the Brethren taking donations for Kentucky flood victims
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Mill Creek Church of the Brethren in Rockingham County is collecting donations to send to Kentucky flood relief. For one church member, the floods in Kentucky hit close to home. “I’m a native of eastern Kentucky, I was raised very near Hazard, Kentucky which is...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, police departments across the country will be celebrating National Night Out, an event that builds connections between officers and local communities. Harrisonburg Police Department is preparing a “Community Convoy” that will run through Friendly City, with four stops in local neighborhoods. Officers will...
WHSV
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row, which is causing some economists to debate whether or not the country is in a recession. To be in a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research has to classify it as such. The bureau has not done that.
WHSV
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats. A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. “Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said. Aristocat Cafe is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022. Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100...
WHSV
Elkton residents call for transparency from town council
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council met again for a work session and public hearing. There was little public discussion but high demand from a council member and the audience. Councilman Rick Workman and some in the crowd called out the rest of the council out for not...
WHSV
WHSV Special Report : 75 years since the Masters Building explosion in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday marks 75 years since the Masters Building in downtown Harrisonburg exploded. Ultimately the incident took the lives of 11 people and injured many others. Survivors say that Tuesday started off as a normal day. “I had just started to work at the hospital,” Juanita Taylor...
WHSV
Virginia woman gets 4th fastest time in the world at All-American Soap Box Derby competition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Racing against the world. A woman from Roanoke, who competed in the Soap Box Derby trials in Harrisonburg in May, has won big. DiAnna Richardson holds the title for the fourth fastest time in the world after the All-American Soap Box Derby competition which was held earlier in July.
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg enters the 2022 season in a much more comfortable spot then it did in 2021. The Blue Streaks are preparing for the upcoming high school football campaign after a full offseason under the guidance of second-year head coach Kyle Gillenwater. In 2021, Gillenwater was hired just days before the season began.
WHSV
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in Monday. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
WHSV
6 months later: Bridgewater continues to move forward after shooting
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked six months since the shooting at Bridgewater College that killed Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson. February 1, 2022 was a day many will never forget. On Monday, people in Bridgewater and the town’s police chief recounted the day...
Comments / 0