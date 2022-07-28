ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What jersey number is Julio Jones wearing for the Bucs?

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another big splash Wednesday, signing free agent wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones will be wearing the No. 85 jersey when he takes the field for training camp practice Thursday, according to Tampa Bay’s official roster.

Jones wore No. 8 at Alabama, No. 11 for his 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, and No. 2 last year for the Tennessee Titans, but all those numbers are currently taken in Tampa Bay.

Final roster cuts could free up some other numbers ahead of the regular season, so don’t be surprised if Jones ends up donning some different digits down the road.

