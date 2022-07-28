Homicide suspect captured in Harrisburg

www.abc27.com
Coroner IDs Harrisburg man killed in central Pa. chicken house collapse
A 53-year-old man hired to tear down an Adams County chicken house suffocated to death when the building collapsed on him last week, authorities said. Jose Rojas-Flores, of Harrisburg, was one of eight people inside the chicken house on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Gettysburg when it collapsed around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
abc27.com
FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
abc27.com
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
One dead in York City shooting, police investigating
YORK, Pa. — Update 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
abc27.com
York City Police promotes multiple officers at ceremony
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the same York City Police Department, but new roles for some Midstate officers. The York City Police Department hosted a promotion ceremony for several officers in the department. One of the officers is the department’s spokesperson Dan Lentz, who is now a captain....
WGAL
Unsolved: Investigating Susquehanna Valley cold case homicides, disappearances
As part of WGAL's "Unsolved" series, we're examining cold cases involving murdered or missing people. We're taking a new look at these cases, talking to investigators and victims' families. Watch the videos below for more on these crimes from across the Susquehanna Valley. 1. Where is Kortne Stouffer?. A Lebanon...
Fugitive Wanted for June Murder in Harrisburg Captured in North Carolina
HARRISBURG, PA – A man wanted for a June murder in Harrisburg has been captured...
Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.
DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
local21news.com
York City Police Officers receive promotions
York County, PA — Five York City Police Officers received promotions on Tuesday. City Police promoted a new detective, detective first class, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Each of the officers took an oath and were pinned by family members in attendance. While it's a special day for the promoted,...
Dauphin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
On Friday, Susquehanna Township woman Helen Lester celebrated her 103rd birthday during a party with family and friends.
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Fentanyl Dealer Admits Guilt, Sentenced to 48 Months in Federal Prison
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Brian Pena Villanueva, age 38, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 48 months imprisonment for drug trafficking. According to...
Man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife's death
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge's...
abc27.com
Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
