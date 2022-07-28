ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Homicide suspect captured in Harrisburg

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abc27.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?

Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms

MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, PA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, NC
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Spencer, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man killed in York City shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Murder#Violent Crime#Pa State Parole#Abc27 News
FOX 43

One dead in York City shooting, police investigating

YORK, Pa. — Update 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York City Police promotes multiple officers at ceremony

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the same York City Police Department, but new roles for some Midstate officers. The York City Police Department hosted a promotion ceremony for several officers in the department. One of the officers is the department’s spokesperson Dan Lentz, who is now a captain....
YORK, PA
WGAL

Unsolved: Investigating Susquehanna Valley cold case homicides, disappearances

As part of WGAL's "Unsolved" series, we're examining cold cases involving murdered or missing people. We're taking a new look at these cases, talking to investigators and victims' families. Watch the videos below for more on these crimes from across the Susquehanna Valley. 1. Where is Kortne Stouffer?. A Lebanon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
FOX 43

Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
DILLSBURG, PA
local21news.com

York City Police Officers receive promotions

York County, PA — Five York City Police Officers received promotions on Tuesday. City Police promoted a new detective, detective first class, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Each of the officers took an oath and were pinned by family members in attendance. While it's a special day for the promoted,...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy