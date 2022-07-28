ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

DUI suspect arrested after woman hit, killed on sidewalk

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

EL CAJON, Calif. – A suspected DUI driver hit and killed a 20-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk bordering a busy El Cajon street Wednesday, police said.

About 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of North Second Street, just south of Interstate 8, about the woman who was found lying in the roadway near the eastbound freeway on-ramp, El Cajon police Lt. Darrin Forster said in a news release.

Investigators say she was standing near the crosswalk by 601 N. Second St. when a northbound driver in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata drove up on the sidewalk and hit her. Forster said paramedics transported the woman by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her name is being withheld by police pending notification of her family.

After the crash, Forster said the driver struck a traffic signal and a street light while continuing northbound on North Second Street before turning east onto Naranca Avenue. His vehicle came to a rest at 1300 Naranca Ave., where officers found it after being spotted by a citizen with front-end damage and the traffic signal still hanging from the vehicle.

The driver only was identified as a 22-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion he was driving under the influence of a narcotic controlled substance and booked into San Diego County Jail on multiple charges, Forster said.

The incident is being investigated.

Those with information to share with crash investigators were asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

